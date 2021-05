Local family-owned business Paint and Party plans to close its doors, move and reopen them in time to host youth art camps in the summer. The art studio, currently located in the Downtown District of Woodinville, is moving to Maltby at the end of May. Owner Lisa Nielsen said she couldn’t afford to renew another five-year lease, especially after being closed and still paying rent for the last year and a half. She was at risk of closing the business altogether, she added.