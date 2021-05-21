Want to know what is TRENDING around San Diego?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

1 person dies in boat capsizing off La Jolla, latest in a wave of migrant smuggling LA JOLLA — One person died and 10 others were rescued from a suspected smuggling boat that eventually capsized off the La Jolla shore early Thursday, authorities said. The incident is one of at least four at-sea human smuggling attempts in San Diego in just the past week, and comes nearly three weeks after three undocumented immigrants drowned when their boat crashed near Cabrillo National Monument. Read more

TOP VIEWED

San Diego Zoo’s golden takin calf offers glimpse of a seldom-seen species SAN DIEGO — One of the San Diego Zoo’s newest and youngest animals is already finding her footing — even on rocky ground. The zoo welcomed the birth of a golden takin, a hoofed mammal native to the Himalayas, last month. The calf, Mei Ling, is off to a fast start, packing on pounds, playing with her parents and learning to scamper across the craggy terrain of her enclosure. Read more

TOP LIKED

Duncan McFetridge, San Diego’s eccentric eco-warrior, may be broke. But he’s winning SAN DIEGO — Duncan McFetridge says he frequently consults with his “political advisors” at his rural outpost in Descanso — a cast that includes an aged donkey, a retired show horse, nine cats and a massive pit bull named Brutus. And don’t forget the Guinea hens. “I’m not protecting nature,”... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.