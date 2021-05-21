newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Want to know what is TRENDING around San Diego?

San Diego Post
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

San Diego / latimes.com

1 person dies in boat capsizing off La Jolla, latest in a wave of migrant smuggling

1 person dies in boat capsizing off La Jolla, latest in a wave of migrant smuggling

LA JOLLA — One person died and 10 others were rescued from a suspected smuggling boat that eventually capsized off the La Jolla shore early Thursday, authorities said. The incident is one of at least four at-sea human smuggling attempts in San Diego in just the past week, and comes nearly three weeks after three undocumented immigrants drowned when their boat crashed near Cabrillo National Monument. Read more

San Diego / latimes.com

San Diego Zoo's golden takin calf offers glimpse of a seldom-seen species

San Diego Zoo’s golden takin calf offers glimpse of a seldom-seen species

SAN DIEGO — One of the San Diego Zoo’s newest and youngest animals is already finding her footing — even on rocky ground. The zoo welcomed the birth of a golden takin, a hoofed mammal native to the Himalayas, last month. The calf, Mei Ling, is off to a fast start, packing on pounds, playing with her parents and learning to scamper across the craggy terrain of her enclosure. Read more

San Diego / latimes.com

Duncan McFetridge, San Diego's eccentric eco-warrior, may be broke. But he's winning

Duncan McFetridge, San Diego’s eccentric eco-warrior, may be broke. But he’s winning

SAN DIEGO — Duncan McFetridge says he frequently consults with his “political advisors” at his rural outpost in Descanso — a cast that includes an aged donkey, a retired show horse, nine cats and a massive pit bull named Brutus. And don’t forget the Guinea hens. “I’m not protecting nature,”... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Diego events coming soon

1. 619 Party ~ Celebrating San Diego's Grand Re-Opening!; 2. ITS California 2021 Annual Conference Registration - Attendees & Speakers; 3. Business Women of Diversity Southern California Power Luncheon; 4. Open Mic Comedy - Free Show; 5. Laugh Outside: Comedy feat. Joe Sib;
Start tomorrow? San Diego companies hiring immediately

These companies in San Diego are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 2. Account Advisor; 3. (CA) Customer Call Center - Local Remote - $16.25; 4. Scheduling Services Representative - Remote (Mountain or Pacific Timezones); 5. Customer Service Assistant - Apply TODAY, Start TOMORROW!; 6. Customer Success Specialist; 7. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Family Advisor (Remote); 2. Account Advisor; 3. Customer Service Assistant - Apply TODAY, Start TOMORROW!; 4. Customer Success Specialist; 5. Scheduling Services Representative - Remote (Mountain or Pacific Timezones); 6. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 7. Account Executive; 8. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
San Diego gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Diego, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2945 Highland Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 1011 A St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
No experience necessary — San Diego companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service - Multiple Entry Level Openings! Hiring Immediately! 2. Entry Level Appointment Setter 3. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
California Statetimesofsandiego.com

Housing Prices Surge Across San Diego County, California

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
San Diego, CAwtnzfox43.com

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego calendar: What's coming up

1. Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell & More; 2. Escapade San Diego Pride Yacht Party 2021; 3. Free 60-Minute Online Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- San Diego; 4. A Night of Roots , Special Feature (PATO BANTON); 5. San Diego Fall Home Show;
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Del Mar, CAsandiegocountynews.com

SANDAG to begin next phase of Del Mar bluffs emergency repairs

Del Mar, CA–This week, SANDAG will begin the next phase of emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs following a bluff collapse in late February 2021. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs, and build a support berm to further stabilize the bluffs.
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.