On Friday, Micah Parsons' first on-field day with the Dallas Cowboys, he was a "Rambo.''. On Saturday, Day 2 of this rookie minicamp here inside The Star, he was a "DPR.''. “When you watch him play he is a multi-positional player,” coach McCarthy said of Dallas' top pick in the recent NFL Draft. “He obviously can play on the ball as a linebacker. He has natural pass-rush skills ... Playing off the ball, he is an impact rusher, inside and outside. He can play in the bubble, play behind the 3-technique. He is a dynamic, pressure player, and he is definitely going to make an impact for us on defense.”