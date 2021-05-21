Local news digest for the past few days in Las Vegas

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Worst Las Vegas Hotels for Bed Bugs Named A pest control Web site has named the Las Vegas hotels with the worst bed bug problems, and we’re itching to dive into the cringe-inducing results. Based upon online reviews, the Las Vegas hotels with the highest risks of bed bugs in 2021 include Excalibur, Bally’s Las Vegas and Flamingo. Read more

Unions want priority rehiring of workers as Nevada reopens CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Laid-off casino and hotel workers picketed at the Nevada statehouse on Tuesday to demand state lawmakers pass a bill to require their former employers bring them back at pre-pandemic wages rather than hire new workers. Thousands of workers in the tourism and hospitality industry were... Read more

T.I. and wife Tiny face allegations of sexual assault from women in Los Angeles, Las Vegas Two women in the past two months have gone to police accusing T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual assault dating back more than a decade. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News on Monday that it is actively investigating T.I., but would not specify if he was being investigated for this most recent allegation. The LAPD said Tiny was not being investigated. Read more

