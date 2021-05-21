newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

TRENDING local news happened around San Antonio

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3pOg_0a7JrngE00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Antonio / click2houston.com

Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits will worsen their already dire situations

Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits will worsen their already dire situations

Since she lost her job as a customer service coordinator at a department store, Mary Baker has cut down on everything she can to make ends meet while she searches for a new job. The San Antonio resident has unsubscribed from cable, stopped paying for some of her medications and cut down significantly on her air conditioning. But her roughly $3,000 monthly unemployment payments still don’t stretch far enough. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Texas / foxnews.com

Texas human remains found in mobile home ID’d as missing toddler: police

Texas human remains found in mobile home ID’d as missing toddler: police

The human remains of a Texas toddler who has been missing for months have been found, police and the boy’s family confirmed Wednesday. James Chairez, who would be 20 months old, had not been seen by family members since Thanksgiving, San Antonio police said. Chairez’s great aunt, Mariesol Benavidez-Gomez, posted... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Texas / news4sanantonio.com

Your health, your choice; Texas is officially ditching the masks

Your health, your choice; Texas is officially ditching the masks

SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order on face mask requirements officially goes into effect Friday. The order bans government entities, like cities and counties, from mandating masks to help fight COVID-19. This order says starting June 5, public schools can't require masks on campuses either. Alejandra Lopez,... Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
259
Followers
173
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 2. Insurance Verifier/Customer Service Representative; 3. Call Center Specialist - Remote Position!! Starts 6/7!; 4. Work From Home--Customer Service Associate; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service Representative 100% WORK FROM HOME; 7. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Remote Call Center Customer Service $15+/HR - San Antonio, TX;
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Antonio

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Antonio: 1. CDL-A Owner Operator (Sandbox); 2. Med Device Sales Representative - Disruptive Capital Tech; 3. Mergers & Acquisitions Specialist; 4. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 5. Administrative Support; 6. Human Resources Generalist; 7. NETWORK SPECIALIST IV - Customer Support Services; 8. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 10. Small Assembly;
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

Start tomorrow? San Antonio companies hiring immediately

These companies in San Antonio are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Customer Care Representative; 4. Insurance Verifier/Customer Service Representative; 5. Call Center Specialist - Remote Position!! Starts 6/7!; 6. Customer Service Representative; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Bilingual Call Center Representative (Spanish); 9. Remote Call Center Customer Service $15+/HR - San Antonio, TX; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative;
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in San Antonio?

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) According to San Antonio gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mini Food Mart at 3855 E Southcross Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4712 San Pedro Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of potentially severe weather will be making its way to the greater San Antonio area starting Monday night. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said there is a chance for severe storms across the entire region, the greater chance for these storms will be further west — including areas like Del Rio and Rocksprings. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the northwestern corner of Bexar County and points north and west.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

San Antonio begins new COVID-19 guidelines for city facilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened up COVID-19 guidelines, the City of San Antonio is announcing new policies that take effect Monday. City Officials say masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated city staff and clients at city...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Texas

Beloved Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B may gain a few more fans with the news that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders. There’s a catch, of course: to receive free pickup, shoppers must have a basket that's at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small-basket surcharge.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.