TRENDING local news happened around San Antonio

Jobless Texans say Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits will worsen their already dire situations Since she lost her job as a customer service coordinator at a department store, Mary Baker has cut down on everything she can to make ends meet while she searches for a new job. The San Antonio resident has unsubscribed from cable, stopped paying for some of her medications and cut down significantly on her air conditioning. But her roughly $3,000 monthly unemployment payments still don’t stretch far enough. Read more

Texas human remains found in mobile home ID’d as missing toddler: police The human remains of a Texas toddler who has been missing for months have been found, police and the boy’s family confirmed Wednesday. James Chairez, who would be 20 months old, had not been seen by family members since Thanksgiving, San Antonio police said. Chairez’s great aunt, Mariesol Benavidez-Gomez, posted... Read more

Your health, your choice; Texas is officially ditching the masks SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order on face mask requirements officially goes into effect Friday. The order bans government entities, like cities and counties, from mandating masks to help fight COVID-19. This order says starting June 5, public schools can't require masks on campuses either. Alejandra Lopez,... Read more

