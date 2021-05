With HBO's award-winning, Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason lined up for a second season, viewers know that Eric Lange (Detective Holcomb) and Justin Kirk (Hamilton Berger) will be back as series regulars for the second season. Unfortunately, they also know that Tatiana Maslany's (She-Hulk, Orphan Black) Sister Alice will not be back, with her story arc (at least fr now) having wrapped during the premiere season. Now, Rhys is offering a few more details on the second season's themes and production- beginning with the reveal that filming is looking to kick off this winter after a slow build ("That's an ever-moving set of goalposts. It's been moving steadily like an iceberg for some time. And I think we're just basically looking at winter now") and that filming will be returning to Los Angeles ("We'll be back among the angels").