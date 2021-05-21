newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Follow the TRENDING local news in Miami for the past few days

Miami News Alert
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Florida / miamiherald.com

Accused killer in South Florida roamed among us despite house arrest. We need a real investigation | Editorial

Accused killer in South Florida roamed among us despite house arrest. We need a real investigation | Editorial

An accused killer who was supposed to be on strict house arrest traveled all over South Florida — Midtown in Miami, South Beach, Islamorada, Key Largo — for an entire year without anyone notifying the judge that he had violated the conditions of his release “literally hundreds” of times. An... Read more

Miami / upworthy.com

High school girls invent straw that turns blue if your drink is spiked with a date rape drug

High school girls invent straw that turns blue if your drink is spiked with a date rape drug

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of rape and sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Three high school students in Florida have invented straws that can help detect date rape drugs, and thus save young women from sexual assault and rape. Victoria Roca, Susana Cappello, and Carolina Baigorri knew date rape drugs were a serious issue and wanted to do something about it and that's when they came up with a straw to detect the drug. They came up with the idea during one of their entrepreneurship classes at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami. They are hoping the school project will help lower the rape statistics. The uniqueness of the "smart straw" is that it looks like any other straw. It can detect Rohypnol, GHB, and ketamine. Read more

Miami / foxnews.com

Jewish family harassed in Miami area, get help from gun owner: reports

Jewish family harassed in Miami area, get help from gun owner: reports

Police in Florida are investigating an anti-Semitic incident involving a Jewish family in the Miami area who received help from a gun owner, according to reports. Eric Orgen said he, his wife, and his daughter, 16, had just left a synagogue in Bal Harbour and were walking on the sidewalk when a group of men driving by started shouting and throwing garbage at them. Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Miami, FL
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

