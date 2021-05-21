Want to know what is TRENDING around Los Angeles?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

4 More People Indicted In Widening Federal Investigation Into California DMV Corruption More than 100 driver’s licenses are believed to have been illegally issued through this scheme, federal prosecutors said. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Crews make progress against LA wildfire, arson suspect ID’d LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday increased containment of a Los Angeles wildfire and officials identified the man suspected of starting the blaze that prompted evacuations in canyon neighborhoods. Ramon Rodriguez Flores was detained Sunday when he emerged from heavy brush near the fire zone and later arrested, the... Read more

TOP LIKED

T.I. and Tiny are under investigation amid several allegations of sexual assault and drugging, LAPD confirms The LAPD is investigating claims that T.I. and Tiny sexually assaulted and drugged two women. Several other accusers have reportedly come forward. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.