Los Angeles, CA

Want to know what is TRENDING around Los Angeles?

Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

California / cbslocal.com

4 More People Indicted In Widening Federal Investigation Into California DMV Corruption

More than 100 driver's licenses are believed to have been illegally issued through this scheme, federal prosecutors said.

Los Angeles / apnews.com

Crews make progress against LA wildfire, arson suspect ID'd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday increased containment of a Los Angeles wildfire and officials identified the man suspected of starting the blaze that prompted evacuations in canyon neighborhoods. Ramon Rodriguez Flores was detained Sunday when he emerged from heavy brush near the fire zone and later arrested, the...

Los Angeles / insider.com

T.I. and Tiny are under investigation amid several allegations of sexual assault and drugging, LAPD confirms

The LAPD is investigating claims that T.I. and Tiny sexually assaulted and drugged two women. Several other accusers have reportedly come forward.

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

