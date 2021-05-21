Want to know what is TRENDING around Houston?

newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Houston / khou.com

Houston doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

Houston doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

HOUSTON — Doctors in Houston are trying to figure out why a handful of people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop massively enlarged tongues. The condition is called macroglossia. It makes it impossible for patients to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville with the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with the condition. He has performed surgeries to help patients regain use of their tongues.

Houston / thehill.com

Business opposition hasn't moved the needle in voting rights fight; sports might

Business opposition hasn't moved the needle in voting rights fight; sports might

The voting restrictionists are winning, as corporate America — which vowed to oppose voter suppression — is proving to be a paper tiger thus far. The battle, however, is far from over; voting rights advocates have several potentially big cards to play. Following Georgia, both Florida and Arizona enacted measures...

Texas / apnews.com

Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas' highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of...

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas State / Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
ourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
Houston, TX / Click2Houston.com

Look inside: This First Ward Houston home is latest to receive Protected Landmark status -- and it’s on the market for $650K

HOUSTON – One of the latest Houston-area homes to receive historic landmark designation is now listed on the real estate market. The current owners of the historic property, built in 1915, applied for Protected Landmark status last year, according to City Council, and is set to receive it officially during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Houston, TX / KESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Austin, TX / jasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Texas State / smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas State / Beaumont Enterprise

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....