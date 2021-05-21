Want to know what is TRENDING around Houston?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Houston doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues HOUSTON — Doctors in Houston are trying to figure out why a handful of people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop massively enlarged tongues. The condition is called macroglossia. It makes it impossible for patients to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville with the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with the condition. He has performed surgeries to help patients regain use of their tongues. Read more

Business opposition hasn't moved the needle in voting rights fight; sports might The voting restrictionists are winning, as corporate America — which vowed to oppose voter suppression — is proving to be a paper tiger thus far. The battle, however, is far from over; voting rights advocates have several potentially big cards to play. Following Georgia, both Florida and Arizona enacted measures... Read more

Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of... Read more

