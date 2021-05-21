newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

TRENDING local news happened around Chicago

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0W88_0a7JraCn00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Chicago / cbsnews.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will only be giving one-on-one interviews to reporters of color on the two-year anniversary of her tenure as mayor, saying the City Hall press corps is "overwhelmingly white" in a city that's much more diverse. Lightfoot said she ran on being intentional... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Chicago / washingtonpost.com

Chicago Tribune names two food critics to replace one

Chicago Tribune names two food critics to replace one

This post has been updated. A months-long restaurant review drought at the paper of record in one of the country’s top food cities has come to an end. Readers of the Chicago Tribune can now read what Louisa Chu and Nick Kindelsperger think about the dining scene. The newly anointed food critics follow in the fork lifts of Phil Vettel, who left the newspaper in January after 31 years as eater-in-chief. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Chicago / thehill.com

Lollapalooza to return at full capacity this summer

Lollapalooza to return at full capacity this summer

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) announced on Tuesday that Lollapalooza is set to return this summer at full capacity. “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer,” Lightfoot tweeted on Tuesday, along with a video of her and Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
108
Followers
155
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Chicago Digest

Local news digest for the past few days in Chicago

1. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color | 2. Tammy Bruce: Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violence | 3. Lori Lightfoot’s proposal for journalists of color isn’t as revolutionary as some believe
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

A job on your schedule? These Chicago positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Chicago-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part time Delivery Job - Hiring Immediately; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,500/Week - Excellent Benefits; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $300/Day + No-Touch; 5. Class A Local Truck Driver, Full or Part-Time;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Live events coming up in Chicago

1. Paidish: Transforming Communities through Women & Small Businesses; 2. Family Friendly Cruises on the Chicago River; 3. Dueling Pianos Boat Party; 4. **** SUNDAY FUNDAY REGGAETON & HIP HOP DAYTIME YACHT PARTY ****; 5. Riverwalk Mimosa Fest - An Outdoor Tasting Experience;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Chicago

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chicago: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Sales Representative; 4. Class A Spotter/Fork Lift Driver #4518801; 5. Retail Sales | Design Associate |Home Furnishings (Full time); 6. Dispatcher / Scheduler / Customer Service Representative; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Package Handler - Immediate Hire - 4 Consecutive Days; 10. Airplane Cabin Cleaners (Overnight) at O'Hare International Airport;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Save up to $2.29 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Chicago area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.29 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, GoLo at 2340 W 52Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.