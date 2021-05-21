TRENDING local news happened around Chicago

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will only be giving one-on-one interviews to reporters of color on the two-year anniversary of her tenure as mayor, saying the City Hall press corps is "overwhelmingly white" in a city that's much more diverse. Lightfoot said she ran on being intentional... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Chicago Tribune names two food critics to replace one This post has been updated. A months-long restaurant review drought at the paper of record in one of the country’s top food cities has come to an end. Readers of the Chicago Tribune can now read what Louisa Chu and Nick Kindelsperger think about the dining scene. The newly anointed food critics follow in the fork lifts of Phil Vettel, who left the newspaper in January after 31 years as eater-in-chief. Read more

TOP LIKED

Lollapalooza to return at full capacity this summer Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) announced on Tuesday that Lollapalooza is set to return this summer at full capacity. “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer,” Lightfoot tweeted on Tuesday, along with a video of her and Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.