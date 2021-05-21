Want to know what is TRENDING around Detroit?

newsbreak-logo
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Detroit / fox2detroit.com

Innocent woman shot and killed at Detroit gas station

Innocent woman shot and killed at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said an innocent 19-year-old woman sitting in a car at a gas station was shot and killed when one man pulled out a gun following an argument with another man Wednesday afternoon. Police said the young woman was sitting in a car in the... Read more

Florida / thehill.com

Conservative group alleges nonprofit improperly funded Whitmer flights to Florida

Conservative group alleges nonprofit improperly funded Whitmer flights to Florida

The conservative group Michigan Rising Action on Wednesday filed a complaint with the IRS alleging that a flight Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) took to see her father in Florida was improperly funded by a nonprofit organization. The Detroit News reports that Eric Ventimiglia, executive director of the group, said in... Read more

Detroit / apnews.com

Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

DETROIT (AP) — A student sued the University of Michigan on Thursday to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct, the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer. The class-action lawsuit seeks a series of... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

