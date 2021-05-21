Pipeline shutdown shows need for tougher cybersecurity laws
The six-day shutdown of a key 5,550-mile fuel pipeline earlier this month after a malware attack proved a case study of all the things that can go wrong when the private sector, which controls crucial parts of American infrastructure, drops the ball on cybersecurity and the government doesn’t have the ability to adequately prevent cyberattacks or control the fallout. Our adversaries are watching, which underscores the urgent need for Congress and the White House to move quickly to stop the next breach.www.bostonglobe.com