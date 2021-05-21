Pipeline shutdown shows need for tougher cybersecurity laws

Good things come to those who wait, and California is a case in point. The state’s massive coastline is ripe for offshore wind development, except for that little thing about technology challenges. Then there’s that whole other thing about the strategic importance of the Pacific coast and not interfering with US Department of Defense training missions and other operations. Now the DOD is finally on board with the offshore plan, and they made it clear that the threat of catastrophic climate change tipped the scales.