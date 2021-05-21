Texans claim Geron Christian

The Montgomery County baseball team advanced to the Class 3, District 6 championship game with a 2-1 win over the Christian Eagles on May 19 in the semifinals at CarShield Field in O'Fallon. The Wildcats, the No. 5 seed in the six-team tournament, improved to 10-11 and were scheduled to play Elsberry at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the title game at Elsberry Legion Field. Junior Evan Abercrombie, who threw 15 strikeouts in the 5-0 win over Whitfield in the quarterfinals on May 14, finished with 11 Ks and gave up four hits. Freshman Mason Leu drove in both of the Wildcats' runs with RBI singles in the second and fourth. Sophomore Gunner Sexton scored both times. Christian, the No. 1 seed, finished its season at 13-11. THEO TATE PHOTOS.