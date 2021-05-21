newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans claim Geron Christian

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans used the waiver wire to make another new addition to their roster on Friday. The agents for tackle Geron Christian announced that their client has been claimed off of waivers by the Texans. Christian was cut by the Washington Football Team on Thursday. Christian was a 2018 third-round...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Cannon
Person
Justin Britt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Tackle Geron Christian#Line#Knocked Out#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Breer: Trading for Aaron Rodgers would blow up Ron Rivera's plan

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly unhappy in Green Bay, and even the smallest chance that a future Hall of Fame quarterback is on the market is enough for some teams to drop everything and try to pursue him. But, should the Washington Football Team -- still in search of a long-term...
Abilene, TXd1baseball.com

Underdog Of The Week: Abilene Christian

It might be easy to overlook a program like Abilene Christian University. The Wildcats have only been in Division I for eight years. They are a little geographically isolated, caught in the no-man’s land of the Texas plains a couple hours away from both Lubbock and DFW. They toil away in a 13-team conference this year, but will move to toil in another 13-team conference next year. Hell, they even have a rather expected, ubiquitous nickname… the Wildcats.
NFLCBS Sports

Shyheim Carter: Joining Texans

Carter has signed a contract with the Texans, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Carter impressed in rookie mini-camp with the team and has earned a contract as a result. He'll hope to make the team as a depth piece in the secondary.
NFLBattle Red Blog

2021 Houston Texans Schedule Announced

The 2021 NFL Season has morphed from some invisible future into a tangible reality today. The schedule has been announced. Your Houston Texans have the following schedule:. Now you know who is playing when and where. You can buy your game tickets, pick out your airfare, and make your plans to get out of town. Football is real and it will be here soon. We’re just a quick turn of the summer away.
NBAchatsports.com

Christian Wood Out Wednesday

Cayleigh Griffin reports Christian Wood will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers because of a lingering ankle injury. Coach Silas says Danuel House and Christian Wood are both out. Da'Quan Jeffries is a game-time decision – he's working out now. Tonight’s game is...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

According to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, the Colts have open jobs for starters at defensive end and first-round pick Kwity Paye should easily secure one of them. Bowen also notes that if DL Dayo Odeyingbo is healthy enough to play as a rookie, he will likely be a rotational player who could play inside as well.
NFLDeadspin

Odds are, the Lions and Texans have no hope

We’re months away from NFL kickoff but some fanbases should just start preparing for 2022,. The NFL schedule is out and betting lines have followed suit. For all the (ridiculous) talk of Tampa Bay or Kansas City going 16—wait… 17-0, there are two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. According to multiple sportsbooks, the Lions and the Texans are not favored to win a single game this season.
NFLSportsGrid

Jeff Driskel Signs with Texans

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Houston Texans have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year $2.5 million deal. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1395173111440478209. The Texans are the fourth team Driskel will play as a member, starting for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos during the 2020 season. He made one start,...
NFLYardbarker

Washington releases offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Geron Christian

The Washington Football Team have released offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Geron Christian, the team announced Thursday. Head coach Ron Rivera continues overhauling Washington’s roster from the previous regime of Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden. A third-round draft pick in 2014, Moses has started every game since 2015 primarily at...
NFLHogs Haven

WFT Depth Chart updated to 20 May 2021 (Goodbye Morgan and Geron)

This isn’t exactly an article, but there’s been a lot of recent roster activity so I thought I’d update the chart and post it. The numbers on the chart next to some players’ names represent the 2021 cap hit. It is only listed for players who have a hit over $1m.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Taywan Taylor: Resurfaces in Houston

Taylor (neck) signed a contract with the Texans on Thursday, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports. Taylor only appeared in three games with the Browns last season before being placed on IR due to a neck injury. He hasn't logged any receiving yardage since 2018, when he played in 13 games with the Titans.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Texans | Jeff Driskel signing with Houston

Free-agent QB Jeff Driskel (Broncos) is signing a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, according to his agents Wednesday, May 19. The deal is worth up to $2.5 million.
High Schoolmystandardnews.com

MCHS baseball vs. Christian

The Montgomery County baseball team advanced to the Class 3, District 6 championship game with a 2-1 win over the Christian Eagles on May 19 in the semifinals at CarShield Field in O'Fallon. The Wildcats, the No. 5 seed in the six-team tournament, improved to 10-11 and were scheduled to play Elsberry at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the title game at Elsberry Legion Field. Junior Evan Abercrombie, who threw 15 strikeouts in the 5-0 win over Whitfield in the quarterfinals on May 14, finished with 11 Ks and gave up four hits. Freshman Mason Leu drove in both of the Wildcats' runs with RBI singles in the second and fourth. Sophomore Gunner Sexton scored both times. Christian, the No. 1 seed, finished its season at 13-11. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
NFLchatsports.com

90 players in 90 days: safety Micah Hyde

The Buffalo Bills have done a phenomenal job limiting long pass plays over the last four seasons. The Bills are consistently in the top-third of the league in fewest passing plays of 20-plus and forty-plus yards allowed, and they even led the league in both categories during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
EducationPosted by
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Timothy Christian - Softball recap

Sarah Shaffer went 3-for-4 from the plate as Calvary Christian defeated Timothy Christian 9-5 in Old Bridge. Shaffer tied for a team-leading two RBI plus one run. Samantha Pocchia also recorded a pair of RBI, doing so off of two hits. From the circle, Jane Zink hurled a complete game...
San Bernardino, CAHighland Community News

Aquinas defeats Arrowhead Christian

SAN BERNARDINO — The Aquinas High basketball team was blown out in last season’s section title game and has “unfinished business” as its motto. The Falcons appear big and athletic enough to avenge that loss, based on their game Wednesday, May 5. Aquinas defeated Arrowhead Christian Academy 97-53 in an Ambassador League game.
NFLNBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Chase Young, Montez Sweat will be here when they’re here

The bookends of the Washington Football Team’s impressive defensive line weren’t with the team when they got on the field for the third phase of the offseason program on Tuesday. Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat were two of a small number of players who did not participate in...
NFLchatsports.com

Has The Houston Texans Offense Improved?

Over at ESPN.com, Sarah Barshop offered her analysis of the 2021 Houston Texans offense. She rated the following positions. Given the apparent loss of Deshaun Watson, it’s hard to comprehend how this offense could improve over last year’s 13th ranked unit. But, Barshop seems optimistic in a few categories. Which is a little strange considering the team isn’t favored to win one single game this season.