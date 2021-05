Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing up to 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct, raised eyes during a Wednesday interview with Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 when he explained some of his clients who met with the NFL said they "did not feel like they were being respected" as it pertains to the league probe being run by NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel.