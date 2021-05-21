newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Colleen Reagan Noon of Wise Women Book Collective: “Let Go of Control”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet Go of Control: In times of struggle, the human default is to grasp for control. Gaining control makes us feel safe and makes things seem less scary. It can also be used to suppress all sorts of unwanted emotions. I used to be a planner. I tackled the early days of my husband’s addiction by planning and controlling everything. No matter what popped up, I could come up with a plan to make it seem manageable. The thing is, things don’t often go to plan. It got to the point that the plans were being broken and re-created on a daily basis until it got to a point where I had to surrender and let go of this coping mechanism that was no longer working.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Issues Women#Power Struggle#Single Women#Working Women#B A At Rollins College#Lesley University#Alanon#Facebook#Book#Spiritual Enlightenment#Compassion#Life Change#Intuition#Healing#Addiction#Grief#Educator#Childhood#Personality Traits#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Podcast
Related
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Book Bag: ‘Appointment with the Wise Old Dog’ by David Blum; ‘A Spiritual Journey of Hope and Healing’ by Jacqueline Haskins Engel

David Blum, who died in 1998 at age 62, was an internationally known conductor, composer, music scholar and writer who wrote about classical music for The New Yorker and other publications. The California native was noted for conducting his first group, a chamber ensemble of young artists, when he was just 17, and he later founded the Esterhazy Orchestra in New York City, which was dedicated to the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, making several acclaimed recordings of the composer’s works.
Books & LiteratureWicked Local

BOOK REVIEW: 20 Summers guest author Damon Young holds nothing back in memoir

In writing his illuminating memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker,” Damon Young explains, “I wrote this book to examine and discover the ‘whys’ of my life instead of continuing to allow the ‘whats’ to dominate and fog my memories.” According to Young, the book is a “series of attempts to find some solidity and lucidity in the relentless absurdity of existing while black in America.”
Aspen, COLiterary Hub

Letting Go of Silence in the Wake of Miscarriage

Aspen, Colorado. I had really wanted to love this town, and for a moment, I did. Dave and I had been married for two years when I joined him there for a work conference held at a resort, the kind of place with enormous stone fireplaces and chandeliers fashioned from elk antlers. Snow glistened on the majestic peaks, and the town was bustling with a Nordic-themed festival complete with snow sculptures and fireworks. I breathed in the crisp air and could practically hear John Denver singing “Rocky Mountain High.”
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Five inspirational books by trailblazing women

In a new regular round-up, the Stella magazine team recommend their favourite reads. After her husband died in 2015, journalist Bell managed her grief by getting physically stronger, but along the way she strengthened her mental well-being, too. In this moving semi-memoir, she completely rethinks what it means to be a strong woman. From hating PE as a child, to not wanting to touch weights at the gym as an adult for fear of ‘bulking up’, it immediately resonated – as it no doubt will for many other women. Read by Sonia Haria, beauty director.
SocietyMichigan Daily

Holding on or letting go

When you’re in middle school and high school, you think your best friends will stay your best friends forever. Maybe back then, you were too naive to consider that you’ll likely end up going to different colleges. Maybe back then, you thought you would always have things in common; or maybe back then those differences didn’t matter as much.
ScienceHealthline

Lockdown Taught Me That Loneliness Isn't Always About Being Alone

I’ve been craving alone time during the pandemic. Turns out, I’m not the only one. Since the pandemic lockdowns were first announced, I haven’t been alone once. My husband and I started working from home on the exact same day. Our son’s daycare closed down within a couple of days.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Local Author adds to collection of books

Rapid City woman, Renie Smith, has been writing her whole life with 2 books published has now come out with a collection of poems. Smith’s book of poems called ‘A Breath of Fresh Air’ expresses feelings about life experiences. She hopes to entertain readers at every stage in life. She...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: There Was a Group of Elderly Women Gathered at a Seminar

After a group of elderly women were asked to send a love text message to their husbands during a seminar, the replies they got were very funny. Find out more!. A group of elderly women gathered at a seminar to discuss how to live in a loving relationship with their husbands. During the seminar, a question was thrown to the elderly women.
Relationship AdviceWritersDigest.com

How to Approach Friends and Family About Your Memoir

I recently interviewed an author for my podcast who told me she would get me a copy of her new memoir from the box her publisher sent and joked that I was going to get to read it before even her parents had. Thrilled to have a galley, I thanked her and got off the interview wondering what it would be like to release a memoir without having the people who it concerned see it first.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

New and Noteworthy Kids' and YA Books: May 2021

We’ve rounded up some of the buzziest books for young readers coming out this month. Whether you’re sharing in everyday family traditions, anticipating a visit from a favorite grandparent, or exploring the great outdoors, these titles are perfect for celebrating memorable moments big and small. Picture Books. Stephen Savage. Holiday...
Books & Literaturewebbweekly.com

The Bookworm Sez: “Oliver for Young Readers” by Steven J. Carino and Alex Tresniowski, foreword by Laura Schroff

Or, maybe on the other hand, don’t. That’s not yours to take, so taking it would be stealing and you’ve been taught since you were in diapers that stealing is wrong. You know how much it hurts to lose something through theft; in “Oliver for Young Readers” by Steven J. Carino and Alex Tresniowski, it’s even worse when it’s your best friend.
ReligionFinger Lakes Times

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Women of the Bible Speak'

“The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream, Fox News Books/Harper Collins, 235pp, $25.99, 2021. In “The Women of the Bible Speak,” Fox News Channel anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream gives readers a better understanding of the content and meaning of stories in the Old and the New Testament by portraying women as central figures in these biblical stories. The sixteen women featured in Bream’s highly readable and insightful book were, as Bream shows us, “bold and brave, finding courage in the moments when everything hung in the balance. They were voices of truth and reason. They were steady and creative, following God’s direction when it didn’t make sense by the world’s standards.”
Books & Literaturesixtyandme.com

5 Books to Curl Up with This Spring

So many books, so little time! How I wish I could read every single book that appeals to me. How do we pick and choose?. Here is a smattering of books I’ve enjoyed in the last few weeks. One non-fiction, an Australian mystery, a historical fiction novel, something rather juicy, and a thought-provoking novel I found unsettling at times.
Books & Literaturegeekgirlauthority.com

Book Review: SORROWLAND

“Vern wished to make every moment of her life a rebellion, not just against the Blessed Acres of Cain but the world in all its entirety. Nothing would be spared her resistance.”. In Sorrowland, Vern — a 15-year-old pregnant and abused albino Black girl — escapes a cultish compound. Eventually,...
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: Books for kids who love dogs

This summer, you have big plans. You're going to play in the back yard and in the park with your friends. You'll ride your bike, maybe go on a weekend trip, play video games, and you'll hang out with your dog. Or maybe you'll get a dog. Or you can read about them in these great books...