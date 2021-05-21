TRENDING local news happened around Cleveland

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Teen wanted for rape and Cleveland carjackings escaped custody by calling rideshare HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a teenage boy accused of being part of a group that committed six carjackings in Cleveland escaped from a state-run hospital after ordering a ride-sharing pickup for himself while he smoked cigarettes outside the facility with hospital employees. Seventeen-year-old Lavelle Spencer remains at... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Gates gets contract extension at Cleveland State thru 2027 CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State isn’t going to let coach Dennis Gates get away. After turning around a troubled program in just two seasons, Gates signed a contract extension Thursday through the 2026-27 season. The deal includes bonus incentives based on the team’s performance on the court and in the classroom. Read more

TOP LIKED

Man shot to death while driving away from argument at Cleveland gas station, police say CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man died after someone shot him as he drove away from an argument at a gas station, according to police. Cleveland police initially thought Calvin Gibson, 44, died in a car crash, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner found a bullet in his head during an autopsy on Wednesday, according to police. No arrests have been made. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.