Cleveland, OH

TRENDING local news happened around Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cleveland / fox8.com

Teen wanted for rape and Cleveland carjackings escaped custody by calling rideshare

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a teenage boy accused of being part of a group that committed six carjackings in Cleveland escaped from a state-run hospital after ordering a ride-sharing pickup for himself while he smoked cigarettes outside the facility with hospital employees. Seventeen-year-old Lavelle Spencer remains at... Read more

Cleveland / apnews.com

Gates gets contract extension at Cleveland State thru 2027

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State isn’t going to let coach Dennis Gates get away. After turning around a troubled program in just two seasons, Gates signed a contract extension Thursday through the 2026-27 season. The deal includes bonus incentives based on the team’s performance on the court and in the classroom. Read more

Cleveland / cleveland.com

Man shot to death while driving away from argument at Cleveland gas station, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man died after someone shot him as he drove away from an argument at a gas station, according to police. Cleveland police initially thought Calvin Gibson, 44, died in a car crash, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner found a bullet in his head during an autopsy on Wednesday, according to police. No arrests have been made. Read more

Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Coming soon: Cleveland events

1. Dancing Wheels 40th Anniversary - First, Fierce, and For Everyone!; 2. Let's Meditate for 21 days Cleveland : Course for Freedom from thoughts; 3. 2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!; 4. HAIRstory Part II; 5. Lyrical Rhythms;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020; 8. 2323 Broadview Rd 216-661-5077; 9. 3402 Clark Ave 216-961-9414; 10. 11702 Lorain Ave 216-671-1411; 11. 10250 Brookpark Rd 216-265-0012; 12. 3415 Clark Ave 216-651-0212; 13. 16100 Lakeshore Blvd 216-383-3803; 14. 4281 W 130th St 216-941-8702; 15. 11401 Union Ave 216-751-2902; 16. 4265 State Rd 216-739-9659; 17. 16803 Lorain Ave 216-252-3102; 18. 4071 Lee Rd 216-561-1318; 19. 10000 Brookpark Rd 216-741-7340; 20. 3400 Steelyard Dr 216-661-2406;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland calendar: Events coming up

1. 2021 Sushi Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!; 2. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — Cleveland; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. MEMORIAL WEEKEND TRIP - FLORIDA KEYS!; 5. The New Soft Shoe w/ John Kalman + CHIMI;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Cleveland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Director of Closing; 3. Virtual B2B Sales Representative - $500/deal; 4. Insurance Sales Agent-Virtual; 5. Office Administrator/ Administrative Assistant; 6. Movers and Drivers (CDL and NON CDL); 7. Mobile Locksmith Apprentice - FULL TRAINING; 8. 2nd Shift Domestic Shipper; 9. Delivery Associate DCL7 Cleveland, OH (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 10. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Where's the cheapest gas in Cleveland?

(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.55 per gallon on gas. Gulf at 5391 State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tri Eagle Fuels at 12436 Euclid Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland business owners react to mask orders from CDC and Gov. DeWine

(Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) (CLEVELAND) Ohio businesses will no longer have to require customers and employees to wear masks, practice social distancing or limit dining room capacities on June 2 following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement about dropping health guidelines. Cleveland-area restaurant and store owners have been reacting to the governor's decision in various ways.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Several new murals coming to Cleveland from local schools, artists and festivals

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (CLEVELAND) Cleveland's walls will soon have a lot more to say with the announcements of several mural projects starting soon throughout the city. Brooklyn High School, the City of Cleveland Heights, MidTown Cleveland and a local artist focusing on racial injustice have announced they will be either commissioning new murals or painting them themselves over the next few months.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”