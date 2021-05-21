John P. Carnesecchi of Gateway to Solutions: “Try to find the meaning in the loss”

Try to find the meaning in the loss. If you look deep, sometimes there is a silver lining to one’s death. Some expect the death to happen, others unwarranted. When my client is in the acceptance stage, we try to find a positive mindset, like celebrating the loved one’s life — however, an unwarranted death; you may seek justice or help others or organizations. We use death as a life lesson; it is a time to reflect on yourself and what changes you can make in your and other’s lives.