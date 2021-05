Hold Hope — It’s hard to believe that things will ever get better when we are grieving and cannot imagine a time when we won’t grieve. The truth is, grief never does truly end — we carry it with us and often have to revisit it at different times in our lives. The only constant in life is change and the feelings of grief change over time as well. Holding hope that change is possible, even when we don’t know how to get through to the other side, is critical to keep moving.