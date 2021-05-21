Follow the TRENDING local news in Lincoln for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Lincoln, NE

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VME05_0a7JrKHH00

Nebraska / ketv.com

Police: 63-year-old Nebraska man sexually assaulted 4 girls between ages of 10 and 15

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police in Lincoln have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls. According to a police report, Lincoln police were contacted on May 8 by parents of juveniles that reported they had been sexually assaulted. Investigators coordinated with the Child Advocacy Center, conducted interviews, and followed... Read more

Lincoln / klkntv.com

LSO: Wanted man found with 9 lbs of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday, the Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force was searching for a wanted man loose in the Lincoln area. The man, 41-year-old transient Tommy Meyer, was wanted for absconding from the Nebraska Department of Corrections back in February. Authorities, knowing he was driving a black Chevy impala,... Read more

Nebraska / klkntv.com

Mask mandates to end soon in Nebraska’s largest cities

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mask mandates are expiring in several of the state’s largest cities as more people continue to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Lincoln’s mask mandate will expire at the end of Thursday, Omaha’s will disappear at the end of next Tuesday, and in the Omaha suburbs, Ralston ended its mandate earlier this week. Read more

Lincoln, NE Posted by
Lincoln Daily

Start immediately with these jobs in Lincoln

These companies in Lincoln are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 2. WORK FROM HOME! Entry-Level Sales and Customer Service Agent; 3. Insurance Sales Rep. - Work from Home Office;
Lincoln, NE Posted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy Ln 402-489-0588; 8. 1221 N Cotner Blvd #1 (402) 466-7283; 9. 8480 Andermatt Dr 402-975-6902; 10. 4900 N 27th St 402-438-3540; 11. 1404 Superior St 402-477-2622; 12. 4700 N 27th St 402-438-4377; 13. 2501 Grainger Pkwy 402-975-6171; 14. 8700 Andermatt Dr 402-484-6166; 15. 3400 N 85th St 402-466-0447;
Lincoln, NE Posted by
Lincoln Daily

Work remotely in Lincoln — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 2. Customer Service Associate III; 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Work from Home - Sales; 5. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 6. Life Insurance Telesales Position (WORK-FROM-HOME + 100% COMMISSION); 7. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first yea;
Lincoln, NE Posted by
Lincoln Daily

LPS breaks ground on Ada Robinson Elementary School

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln Public Schools broke ground on a new elementary school in East Lincoln Sunday, according to 1011Now. Located at the intersection of 102nd and Holdredge streets, the school will carry the namesake of former LPS teacher Ada Robinson.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update For May 17

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Monday. The weekly positivity rate May 6th through the 15th is 2.7 percent. The health department reports 26 hospitalizations. More than 165-thousand residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 142-thousand are fully vaccinated. The...
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Lincoln, NEKEYT

On 11-mile construction site, a bridge rises

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — The state’s South Beltway bid request landed on his desk like a 4,000-page set of assembly instructions. And they were unfinished. Alan Hayes and others at Hawkins Construction knew what the Nebraska Department of Transportation ultimately wanted — an 11-mile line on the map...
Nebraska Statehighplainsradio.net

More than $12.6M in Federal Grants Awarded to Support Nebraska’s Aviation System

Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.