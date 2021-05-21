Follow the TRENDING local news in Lincoln for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Police: 63-year-old Nebraska man sexually assaulted 4 girls between ages of 10 and 15 LINCOLN, Neb. — Police in Lincoln have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls. According to a police report, Lincoln police were contacted on May 8 by parents of juveniles that reported they had been sexually assaulted. Investigators coordinated with the Child Advocacy Center, conducted interviews, and followed... Read more

LSO: Wanted man found with 9 lbs of meth LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday, the Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force was searching for a wanted man loose in the Lincoln area. The man, 41-year-old transient Tommy Meyer, was wanted for absconding from the Nebraska Department of Corrections back in February. Authorities, knowing he was driving a black Chevy impala,... Read more

Mask mandates to end soon in Nebraska’s largest cities OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mask mandates are expiring in several of the state’s largest cities as more people continue to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Lincoln’s mask mandate will expire at the end of Thursday, Omaha’s will disappear at the end of next Tuesday, and in the Omaha suburbs, Ralston ended its mandate earlier this week. Read more

