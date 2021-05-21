Teri Keller of Automox: “Embed written communication”

I've been thinking a lot about communication recently, particularly with the regards to the irony that we are more connected than ever before and yet we are worse at communicators than we've ever been. I've heard it argued that this is because we are too busy to actually take the time to think about what the best way is to communicate with other people. And I agree. However, I think there are several other reasons why we struggle to communicate despite having countless media in which to do it.