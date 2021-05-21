Teri Keller of Automox: “Embed written communication”
Embed written communication. The first challenge, and usually the culprit for conflict in offices or remote environments, is communication. The way we communicate changes when we shift to a remote workplace and written communication becomes more imperative. Processes need to be well documented and handbooks should be created to guide employees on how to navigate things within the company. Employees need resources to answer their obvious questions and meetings should be focused on solving problems and making decisions. Great written communication should be added as a requirement in job descriptions and be a part of the evaluation process.thriveglobal.com