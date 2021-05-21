Local news digest for the past few days in Oakland

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Multiple people shot on party bus in Oakland celebrating birthday A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killed two women and wounded at least three others, according to reports. The passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday when the bus was attacked around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported. Read more

Paul Mooney, 'Bamboozled' and 'Chappelle's Show' actor and comedian, has died (CNN) — Paul Mooney, the actor-comedian famous for starring on "Chappelle's Show" and "Bamboozled," has died at 79, a rep for the actor, Cassandra Williams, told The Hollywood Reporter. Mooney's daughter, Spring Mooney, also took to Twitter with the news, saying her "best friend" has died. Mooney passed away from... Read more

