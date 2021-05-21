newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Local news digest for the past few days in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWF10_0a7JrEyv00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
California / go.com

2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oakland / foxnews.com

Multiple people shot on party bus in Oakland celebrating birthday

Multiple people shot on party bus in Oakland celebrating birthday

A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killed two women and wounded at least three others, according to reports. The passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday when the bus was attacked around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Oakland / cnn.com

Paul Mooney, 'Bamboozled' and 'Chappelle's Show' actor and comedian, has died

Paul Mooney, 'Bamboozled' and 'Chappelle's Show' actor and comedian, has died

(CNN) — Paul Mooney, the actor-comedian famous for starring on "Chappelle's Show" and "Bamboozled," has died at 79, a rep for the actor, Cassandra Williams, told The Hollywood Reporter. Mooney's daughter, Spring Mooney, also took to Twitter with the news, saying her "best friend" has died. Mooney passed away from... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1000
Followers
367
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oakland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oakland: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. HR Business Partner (Medical Manufacturing); 3. Client Solutions Manager; 4. Administrative Assistant to VPs; 5. People Operations Coordinator - $35/hour; 6. Sales Consultant; 7. Program Assistant II - Full-Time; 8. Automotive Key Technician; 9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Avg. $90,000/Year + Sign-On;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oakland: 1. 2693 Fruitvale Ave 510-330-4906; 2. 175 41st St (510) 658-3496; 3. 3320 Fruitvale Ave (510) 530-3156; 4. 4100 Redwood Rd (510) 531-0602; 5. 2000 Mountain Blvd (510) 339-8535; 6. 344 Thomas L Berkley Way (510) 832-8384; 7. 2650 Broadway (510) 879-1013; 8. 247 E 18th St 510-272-9042; 9. 5729 College Ave (510) 740-1468; 10. 1991 Mountain Blvd 510-339-2215; 11. 6310 College Ave 510-985-0017; 12. 5100 Broadway 510-285-0790; 13. 3550 Fruitvale Ave 510-336-9305; 14. 3250 Lakeshore Ave STE B 510-271-0843; 15. 301 E 18th St 510-271-0103; 16. 5809 Foothill Blvd 510-564-0404; 17. 3434 High St 510-261-1984; 18. 3232 Foothill Blvd 510-261-4552; 19. 5055 Telegraph Ave 510-595-3605; 20. 3009 Broadway 510-285-0213; 21. 3400 Telegraph Ave 510-597-0458; 22. 8102 International Blvd 510-633-3044;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Start immediately with these jobs in Oakland

These companies in Oakland are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule; 4. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events calendar

1. RAM-en Fest 2021: Be Bowl'd For Jesus; 2. TRANSMISSION: A Celebration of World Goth Day; 3. TINY TOWNS OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES - John Doe (from X) - LIVE!; 4. Oakland Art Ride; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Oakland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 3. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Oakland, CASFGate

New Fire Chief To Be Sworn In Monday

OAKLAND (BCN) On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief. Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020. In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman...
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

New Oakland Fire Chief to Be Sworn in

On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief. Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020. In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman previously held...