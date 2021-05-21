Fani Mari: “Being able to say goodbye”

…Being able to say goodbye — Attending her memorial was probably the thing that helped me the most even though it was incredibly sad. Seeing her mom broke my heart but having all her closed loved ones together brought a spark of joy and hope too. We went out to the open sea to scatter her ashes. It was a warm day, a small group of her closest family and me. The sun was shining, the sea was clear, a close friend was playing Purple Rain on the ukulele. And these are the moments I keep in my head — not the sadness, not the crying, not the loss. Maybe the hope that there is something else, the love, the moments.