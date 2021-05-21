newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth, TX

Local news digest for the past few days in Fort Worth

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Texas / nbcnews.com

Texas inmate Quintin Jones becomes first state execution in 10 months

Texas inmate Quintin Jones becomes first state execution in 10 months

Texas put a prisoner to death on Wednesday evening for the first time in about 10 months — signaling that states are ready to resume executions after a hiatus during much of the pandemic. Family members of Quintin Jones, 41, had hoped that either the U.S. Supreme Court or Gov.... Read more

Fort Worth / axios.com

Reopening Fort Worth, Texas

Reopening Fort Worth, Texas

Lately we’ve been checking in with American mayors across the country who have had a tough year grappling with the pandemic. But some have also dealt with other crises, like the crippling winter storms that hit Fort Worth, Texas. Plus, the largest nurses union takes issue with the CDC. And,... Read more

Texas / nbcnews.com

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

