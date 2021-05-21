newsbreak-logo
Dr. Michelle Pearce of the University of Maryland: “Expand Courageously”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpand Courageously. To become more than we were before this painful event occurred, we must expand, and expanding requires action and courage. As a wise person once advised me, take small steps that cause you to stretch, but never so large that you splatter. I suggest people make a blooming in the dark list. Here you can list things like new hobbies and experiences you want to have and the small and big steps you’ll need to get there. Then one by one, courageously engage in those activities. The more you act in ways that line up with the vision of your fully bloomed self, the more you begin to bloom in the dark.

