Now, whether this is a confirmed quote by the painter of Les Femmes d'Alger that sold for $179.4 million at Christie's in May 2015 does not detract from its accuracy. At least from my experience, it is one of the most strikingly obvious similarities among the most successful people today. Yesterday I spoke with Zach Machuca on Zoom regarding his rapid rise to millionaire status through his company's systems and technological automations that propelled him to $100k/mo in 8 months at age 30.