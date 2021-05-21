newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Herrera of Sea and Stone Wellness: “It’s always now”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always now ~ Create, don’t wait. Happiness is where healing starts and happiness comes in moments. Conditions will rarely be 100% optimal. You can be going through something very sad, but you don’t have to be sad all day long. When my father died I had deep sorrow, but then I would take my son to the park and play and I had deep joy as well. You create happiness from where you are by looking at and looking for the good. Don’t wait for the sad event to be over or the big change to settle before you allow yourself to be happy. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, time is of the essence. Decide to be as happy as you can right now.

