San Jose, CA

Local news digest for the past few days in San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

San Jose / abc7news.com

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

"You just have to be plainly disrespectful to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules." San Jose police are looking to identify a woman who was caught on video spitting at restaurant workers after being asked to put on a mask. Read more

San Jose / aol.com

Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Lee Evans dies at 74

Lee Evans, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist, died Wednesday, U.S. Track and Field announced. He was 74. A Fresno, Calif. native, Evans starred in track at San Jose State alongside future Olympic teammate Tommie Smith, winning the NCAA championship in 1968. He set multiple world records in the run-up to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, but saved his best performance for the sports' biggest stage. Read more

San Jose / nbcbayarea.com

Woman Spits on San Jose Restaurant Employee After Refusing to Wear Mask

The mask debate is reaching new peaks again, as California decides to wait until June 15 to lift the state mask mandate. A South Bay restaurant had to deal with an unruly customer who refused to wear a mask and spit at workers. The incident happened Tuesday at Umai Savory... Read more

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Earthquakes partners with Santa Clara County to encourage vaccination

(Karen Ducey/Getty Images). (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif.) The San Jose Earthquakes are joining up with Santa Clara County to get residents vaccinated. On Friday, Earthquakes players will be at a vaccine site at Overfelt High School and those getting inoculated have an opportunity to win a signed jersey, KRON 4 reported. The vaccine site will be open Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Santa Clara VTA to increase ridership capacity

Valley Transit AuthorityPhoto by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images. (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif.) As Santa Clara County entered the yellow tier, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced it will increase rider capacity and allow three-foot distancing on buses and light-rail trains beginning this week, NBC Bay Area reported.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in San Jose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Jose: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Plan achievement analyst; 4. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed; 5. Email/Ticketing Member Success Reps Needed; 6. Packaging Assembler; 7. Security Guard; 8. Delivery Associate DSJ7 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $19.50/hr*+); 9. Hiring Caregivers In Your Area - $500 Signing Bonus; 10. Consultative Virtual Sales Representative - Warm Leads and Leadership;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Jose area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon. Texaco at 545 W Alma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Get hired! Job openings in and around San Jose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Jose: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Outside Sales Rep/Home Improvement; 3. Recruiter; 4. Research Analyst - Market Mapping; 5. Diesel Mechanic - Experience; 6. Route Delivery Driver CDL; 7. Wireless Retail Sales Associate; 8. Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $83,000/Year;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Woman spits on restaurant employee in San Jose

(Mika Baumeister/Unsplash) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) A woman spit on a San Jose restaurant employee after allegedly being asked to wear a face mask, KRON 4 reported. A Tik Tok video shows the woman standing in front of a protective barrier by the cash register when she decided to lean in and spit before leaving Umai Savory Hot Dogs.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.