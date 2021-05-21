TRENDING local news happened around Portland

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Witnesses criticize Portland officers’ response after 2 men found unconscious in car with guns WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Two men found unresponsive in a car blocking a Northeast Portland street this week have become the latest flashpoint between police and their critics among the public. A video taken Tuesday morning in the Piedmont neighborhood shows a man intervening in the scene, walking... Read more

Brothers’ beef over laundry allegedly led to execution-style slaying of sister-in-law An Oregon man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law execution-style — following an argument with his brother about laundry, court documents show. Shane Michael Finnell, 25, allegedly pulled out a revolver and blasted Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, 29, “in the back of the head at close range” early Sunday at North Portland home, Finnell’s brother, Jordan Arb, told Portland cops, according to court documents cited by The Oregonian. Read more

Help! Should I Hoard My Vacation Hours? I'm not ready to travel yet. And it seems silly to use my hard-earned vacation time when I'm just sitting at home. I could just keep working while saving my free days for a blowout trip later this year. But I'm tired, and I really feel like I need a break. What should I do? Read more

