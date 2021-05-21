TRENDING local news happened around Portland

newsbreak-logo
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Portland / oregonlive.com

Witnesses criticize Portland officers' response after 2 men found unconscious in car with guns

Witnesses criticize Portland officers’ response after 2 men found unconscious in car with guns

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Two men found unresponsive in a car blocking a Northeast Portland street this week have become the latest flashpoint between police and their critics among the public. A video taken Tuesday morning in the Piedmont neighborhood shows a man intervening in the scene, walking... Read more

Portland / nypost.com

Brothers' beef over laundry allegedly led to execution-style slaying of sister-in-law

Brothers’ beef over laundry allegedly led to execution-style slaying of sister-in-law

An Oregon man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law execution-style — following an argument with his brother about laundry, court documents show. Shane Michael Finnell, 25, allegedly pulled out a revolver and blasted Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, 29, "in the back of the head at close range" early Sunday at North Portland home, Finnell's brother, Jordan Arb, told Portland cops, according to court documents cited by The Oregonian. Read more

Portland / wired.com

Help! Should I Hoard My Vacation Hours?

Help! Should I Hoard My Vacation Hours?

I'm not ready to travel yet. And it seems silly to use my hard-earned vacation time when I'm just sitting at home. I could just keep working while saving my free days for a blowout trip later this year. But I'm tired, and I really feel like I need a break. What should I do? Read more

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Oregon State Posted by
Portland Report

Oregon reports 424 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Tuesday, Oregon health officials reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, KATU reports. Oregon’s total of presumed or confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 199,391. The state’s death toll is now 2,628.
Portland, OR Posted by
Portland Report

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Portland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Field Marketing- 1K SIGN ON 3. Entry Level Customer Service Representative for Insurance Office 4. Entry Level Security Guard 5. Entry Level Assembly 6. Service Coordinator 7. Entry Level Sales Representative 8. Packaging Associate 9. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On
Portland, OR Posted by
Portland Report

Two of Mayor Wheeler's staffers leaving City Hall

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Two of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s staffers, Communication Director Jim Middaugh and Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski, are leaving City Hall, KOIN reports. Middaugh left his position two weeks ago to work for the Multnomah County Drainage District as executive director. He had previously been Metro’s communication director and worked for former Commissioner Erik Sten, prior to joining Wheeler’s staff.
Portland, OR Posted by
Portland Report

Coming soon: Portland events

1. Portland AP Midwifery Workshop; 2. Drag Brunch of Your Dreams with Poison Waters; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Portland Oregon; 4. Worship at ZION Lutheran Church - PDX; 5. NEW DATE -11/4/21: Billy Raffoul;
Portland, OR Posted by
Portland Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Admin/Customer Support; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 5. Scheduling Services Representative - Remote (Mountain or Pacific Timezones); 6. Account Representative;
Beaverton, OR Posted by
Portland Report

In-N-Out considering adding Beaverton location

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) In-N-Out Burger may be opening another location in Oregon soon, this time in Beaverton, KATU reports. The franchise is eyeing the Hawaiian Time building near Southwest 107th Avenue. The building sits next to a Chick-fil-A. Neighbors were invited to discuss concerns over adding the franschise along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway on Thursday.
Portland, OR Posted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...