Local news digest for the past few days in Pleasanton

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

See it: East Bay police seeking man who went over apartment fence to swipe $5,000 bike The brash mid-day theft of a $5,000 bicycle from the porch of a Pleasanton apartment unit was captured on security camera footage, and police are hoping the public will recognize the man who did it. The video of the May 12 crime circulated on social media Wednesday. “It’s one of... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Inside the store: Lucky California's 'next-generation' supermarket Lucky California’s newest store carries a great deal of significance for parent company Save Mart. It’s the banner’s flagship location and an “innovation lab” for new dining and merchandising concepts, according to press announcements. It’s also a strategic step toward creating “the next generation of the traditional grocery store,” according to Barbara Walker, The Save Mart Companies' chief marketing officer. Read more

TOP LIKED

Beatles for seniors: Shukla-Parekh's Eagle Project has musical touch Anand Shukla-Parekh, a Scout in Pleasanton's Troop 908, recently completed his Eagle Award Service Project -- a virtual Beatles concert for Pleasanton seniors. Shukla-Parekh deconstructed seven Beatles classics, rearranged their instrumental parts, and led nine of his bandmates from school to record their parts separately. He then digitally reassembled the parts, mixing and editing them, then added visual elements to each song including scenes from downtown Pleasanton. Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.