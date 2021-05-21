newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Local news digest for the past few days in Pleasanton

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TW57_0a7Jqx9d00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pleasanton / eastbaytimes.com

See it: East Bay police seeking man who went over apartment fence to swipe $5,000 bike

See it: East Bay police seeking man who went over apartment fence to swipe $5,000 bike

The brash mid-day theft of a $5,000 bicycle from the porch of a Pleasanton apartment unit was captured on security camera footage, and police are hoping the public will recognize the man who did it. The video of the May 12 crime circulated on social media Wednesday. “It’s one of... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
California / grocerydive.com

Inside the store: Lucky California's 'next-generation' supermarket

Inside the store: Lucky California's 'next-generation' supermarket

Lucky California’s newest store carries a great deal of significance for parent company Save Mart. It’s the banner’s flagship location and an “innovation lab” for new dining and merchandising concepts, according to press announcements. It’s also a strategic step toward creating “the next generation of the traditional grocery store,” according to Barbara Walker, The Save Mart Companies' chief marketing officer. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Pleasanton / pleasantonweekly.com

Beatles for seniors: Shukla-Parekh's Eagle Project has musical touch

Beatles for seniors: Shukla-Parekh's Eagle Project has musical touch

Anand Shukla-Parekh, a Scout in Pleasanton's Troop 908, recently completed his Eagle Award Service Project -- a virtual Beatles concert for Pleasanton seniors. Shukla-Parekh deconstructed seven Beatles classics, rearranged their instrumental parts, and led nine of his bandmates from school to record their parts separately. He then digitally reassembled the parts, mixing and editing them, then added visual elements to each song including scenes from downtown Pleasanton. Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
187
Followers
196
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer#Community#Button
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton calendar: What's coming up

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton has a full slate of live events coming up. With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Grim: Why supporting local businesses matters

As a fast-growing and young city, Surprise has seen the predictable national chains and franchises dot our city with their buildings and their familiar signs. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day,...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Pleasanton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pleasanton: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. HR Business Partner (Medical Manufacturing); 4. Client Solutions Manager; 5. Operations Coordinator (Berkeley); 6. Security Guard - All Shifts; 7. Automotive Key Technician; 8. Office Assistant Part-Time; 9. Full-Time Shipt Shopper; 10. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required;
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Pleasanton require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Shipping/Receiving 3. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time 4. Operations Specialist 5. Class A Truck Driver 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
yourvalley.net

AAA Auto Repair opens in Sun City

A major construction project in Sun City is complete and the business is open, but work continues on another. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Security at Peoria Unified board meetings has increased

Security at Peoria Unified School District governing board meetings has increased in response to recent heated call to the publics, in which topics have ranged from the district’s mask policy to critical race theory. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Built in the Bay

Comal reverses no-tip policy

(John Moore / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Comal Mexican restaurants are reversing their long-standing no-tip policy and instituting a tip pooling process. The casual Mexican chain has been one of the most vocal supporters of the no tip movement over the past seven years.