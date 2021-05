While on my run this past week, the idea for this week’s article came to me and I was reminded of a coffee mug I got from my first employer. On. The mug it had a quote, “Your Attitude Will Determine Your Altitude.” I have over the years often thought about this very quote and how I try to apply it to my daily life. I have shared with you in prior articles that I do think of myself as a glass half full kind of person. Now to those who really know me, I so hope they would agree with this statement. But let’s take a moment and discuss what it even means.