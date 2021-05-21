How Do I Socialize Again?

Q: Can you teach a young teen how to keep at something, even if it's "boring" or "hard"? My 13-year-old eighth-grade boy gives up at the first sign of adversity — with everything. That was the case before the pandemic, but more so now. He does this even with activities he's naturally talented at: basketball, baseball, etc. He constantly finds excuses to not try, and it's really frustrating and draining. He even does this with something like reading books; he'll skim and say he's done after two minutes — and have missed most of it. He's about to start high school, and this has been an ongoing struggle for years. I'm wishing I was better at finding ways to encourage him without him getting upset or me getting frustrated.