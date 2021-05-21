Want to know what is TRENDING around Walnut Creek?

newsbreak-logo
Walnut Creek, CA

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Walnut Creek / beyondthecreek.com

Talbots still Coming to New Plaza Escuela Spot in Downtown Walnut Creek

Talbots still Coming to New Plaza Escuela Spot in Downtown Walnut Creek

Last August we learned that Talbots was closing at Plaza Escuela in downtown Walnut Creek, and with it, plans to relocate to the old Uniqlo space, but it looks like they’ll be opening in this spot after all. Thanks to a reader for pointing this out. Check out their online selection here. Read more

Berkeley / psr.edu

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer (DMin '17 and MDiv '05) Makes History as the First Openly Transgender Bishop in Any Mainstream American Denomination

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer (DMin ’17 and MDiv ’05) Makes History as the First Openly Transgender Bishop in Any Mainstream American Denomination

The Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer has made history this month as the first openly transgender bishop in any mainstream American denomination. They will lead the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Rev. Dr. Rohrer will be installed as bishop on September 11, 2021, at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek. Read more

Walnut Creek / cbslocal.com

Walnut Creek Crews Contain 2 Separate Fires That Threatened Homes

Walnut Creek Crews Contain 2 Separate Fires That Threatened Homes

Some homeowners had a close call Thursday morning after a fire burned dangerously close to a Walnut Creek neighborhood before firefighters knocked out the flames. Read more

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Walnut Creek, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Walnut Creek

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walnut Creek: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. HR Business Partner (Medical Manufacturing); 3. Client Solutions Manager; 4. Operations Manager; 5. Administrative Assistant to VPs; 6. Sales Consultant; 7. Program Assistant II - Full-Time; 8. Immediate Openings - Caregiver - $500 Signing Bonus; 9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Avg. $90,000/Year + Sign-On;
Walnut Creek, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

No experience necessary — Walnut Creek companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level - Customer Service experience wanted-Remote Work Available 3. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 4. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 5. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year
Walnut Creek, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $1.90 per gallon. Kwik Serv at 1387 S California Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Contra Costa County, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

East Bay MUD adjusts drought storage plan

(Brook Mitchell / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) officials and its 1.4 million customers are bracing for a daunting wildfire season amid ongoing drought, exacerbated by climate change after telling customers two weeks ago to cut water usage by ten percent.
Walnut Creek, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Walnut Creek require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Delivery Truck Driver - Average $90,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus 2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Average $70,000/Year 5. Operations Specialist
Walnut Creek, CA San Mateo Daily Journal

Walnut Creek holding a joint study session on dealership development

Walnut Creek officials will hold a large joint session Tuesday to discuss Toyota Walnut Creek’s plan to convert six acres of its property north of Ygnacio Valley Road into a mixed-use development with approximately 600 units of housing. The Walnut Creek City Council, planning commission, design review commission, and transportation...
Walnut Creek, CA Silicon Valley

How COVID uncorked a new dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK — With summer fast approaching, the dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek has dramatically perked up, a far cry from the same time last year when restaurants were feeling the full sting of stay-at-home health orders. “We’re a thousand times better off than we were last May,” Candace...
California State Fresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Contra Costa County, CA NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire in Martinez Area Contained

Firefighters on Monday battled a two-alarm brush fire in the Martinez area, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The blaze burned in the area of Waterbird Way, north of Interstate 680, the fire district said.
California State wineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California State fuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Contra Costa County, CA East Bay Times

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.
Contra Costa County, CA Posted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Free dental clinic to give Contra Costa residents something to smile about

Free dental care will be available in June for residents of Contra Costa County who do not have dental insurance. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
Walnut Creek, CA Posted by
Contra Costa Today

Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vivian Ho - 510-882-6377 - This sunny 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom Oakland home has been thoughtfully updated with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Get creative in the kitchen with newer 4-burner gas range. Unwind in the sun-drenched backyard, which features a lemon tree and California avocado tree, ready to be harvested soon. The front porch and the living room offer peek-a-boo city views. There is a park right across the street for your convenience. The garage offers ample storage! Located near 880 and Fruitvale BART station, local markets and restaurants nearby.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vivian Ho, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Peter Liu - Agt: 925-7080947 - Fully remodeled beautiful single family home with huge fenced yard. Residential with slight commercial use property, eligible for Fannie Mae or Freddy Mac home financing. Live there and have you business too. On San Pablo Ave. Walk to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Near Berkeley Bowl, the 4th street shopping district and San Pablo Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Peter Liu, RE/MAX Accord at 925-283-9200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Michael Gourkani - Agt: 925-3519207 - Great investment opportunity for owner to occupies in one and rent the other 2 units. "OR" for a large extended family for each to have their own space - This property is consistent of 2 units apartment one upstairs an one downstairs - each unit has 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area in each unit, one car garage, with large separate storage building per each unit. Approximate size of each unit is about 1,100 Sq-Ft with it's own privacy. Each unit pays for their own utilities, 4 parking spaces to accommodate the occupants of each unit, also a much larger lot than public record shows, Wrought Iron Security fence and gate for safety and security, Property is centrally located to Highway 580, to interstate I-80, close to BART, AIRPORT & other Transportation options. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping centers, restaurants & entertainment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Gourkani, Main Street Realty at 925-679-8357</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Jonathan Minerick - 888-400-2513 - This modern end unit with tasteful finishes is located in the Jingletown neighborhood near several coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and transportation options, offering all of the benefits of urban living without compromising on space or comfort.A thoughtful floor plan with bonus front room provides great flexibility and privacy with plenty of room to breathe.Enjoy keyless entry, a deeded parking space with EV charging, gigabit internet connection, smart thermostats, in-unit laundry, luxury laminate flooring and an on-site fitness center. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HOMECOIN.COM at 888-400-2513</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oakland, CA East Bay Times

Park It: Some East Bay swim facilities to reopen Memorial Day weekend

After a year of closures, there’s good news on the waterfront — the East Bay Regional Park District will reopen some of its swim facilities starting Memorial Day weekend, though at limited capacity due to COVID-19 and available staffing. Swim areas planned for reopening are Contra Loma Regional Park in...