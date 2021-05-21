What To Do If Your Boss Is A Micromanager

It may have started as a fairy tale, but now you’re wondering if your prince charming (or princess) is actually a narcissist. Don’t beat yourself up for missing the signs. Likely there were few, if any, because unfortunately narcissists can be charming, full of romantic gestures and know exactly how to make their partner feel oh so special at first. But eventually something will shift. If you’re at that point, here’s how to know if, in fact, you are married to a narcissist or not. And what you can do about it.