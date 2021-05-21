Local news digest for the past few days in Manhattan

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Cuomo: Vaccine Needed For Travel From New York To Other ‘States’ Gov. Cuomo dropped a major bombshell about trying to travel across the United States. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced seven new pop-up vaccination sites at airports in New York City, White Plains, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served... Read more

Asian man attacked in Hell’s Kitchen in another possible hate crime A 40-year-old Asian man was attacked in Manhattan Tuesday morning — in another possible hate crime targeting Asian Americans in the Big Apple, The Post has learned. The victim was pummeled multiple times around 9:50 a.m. at West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen by an unknown assailant, police sources said. Read more

NYC 'Free Palestine' protesters overtake streets of Midtown Manhattan A protest calling for "Free Palestine" took over a busy street in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, when videos showed demonstrators chanting and holding Palestinian flags. Hundreds of protesters took to Second Avenue in Manhattan and made their way downtown shortly before 3 p.m. local time, according... Read more

