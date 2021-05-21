newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Local news digest for the past few days in Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TW57_0a7Jqp5p00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New York / wpdh.com

Cuomo: Vaccine Needed For Travel From New York To Other ‘States’

Cuomo: Vaccine Needed For Travel From New York To Other ‘States’

Gov. Cuomo dropped a major bombshell about trying to travel across the United States. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced seven new pop-up vaccination sites at airports in New York City, White Plains, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manhattan / nypost.com

Asian man attacked in Hell’s Kitchen in another possible hate crime

Asian man attacked in Hell’s Kitchen in another possible hate crime

A 40-year-old Asian man was attacked in Manhattan Tuesday morning — in another possible hate crime targeting Asian Americans in the Big Apple, The Post has learned. The victim was pummeled multiple times around 9:50 a.m. at West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen by an unknown assailant, police sources said. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
New York / foxnews.com

NYC 'Free Palestine' protesters overtake streets of Midtown Manhattan

NYC 'Free Palestine' protesters overtake streets of Midtown Manhattan

A protest calling for "Free Palestine" took over a busy street in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, when videos showed demonstrators chanting and holding Palestinian flags. Hundreds of protesters took to Second Avenue in Manhattan and made their way downtown shortly before 3 p.m. local time, according... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
462
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 2. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 3. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 4. Dedicated Driver-Flex; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Night - Earn $1,200-$1,500/Week; 6. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus; 7. CDL - A DRIVER/WAREHOUSE; 8. Driver Class A CDL; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 10. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Brooklyn, NY;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan calendar: Coming events

1. Woodpass; 2. Comedy For Peace Benefit The Parents Circle – Families Forum (PCFF); 3. The Dendro Lab – Central Park Tree Walk; 4. Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side; 5. The Amazing NYC Time Square Scavenger Hunt;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 2. Flooring Estimator; 3. Personal Assistant to Performing Artist; 4. Client Support Manager; 5. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 7. Real Estate Sales Administrative Assistant; 8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $12,500 Sign-On Bonus;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Ready for a change? These Manhattan jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 4. Inside Sales Representative; 5. Polish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 7. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 8. Licensed Life Insurance Sales Positions - Pre-Set Appointments; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

New CDC guidelines take effect in NY on Wednesday

People who have been vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks or maintain social distance as of Wednesday, when the CDC’s new COVID-19 guidelines will take effect in New York State. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement today at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. Earlier this month, Cuomo...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

City takes next step towards rezoning Soho

City Planning Commission (CPC) Chair Marisa Lago today announced the start of public review for the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan, the first overhaul of local zoning regulations since these communities served as a manufacturing hub half a century ago. Despite local opposition to the rezoning, Lago asserted in a press release,...
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

CVS signs lease for 512 7th Avenue store

CVS Pharmacy has signed another lease in Manhattan. The drugstore chain took 12,500 square feet of retail space at 512 7th Avenue, including 8,500 square feet on the ground level and 4,000 for storage in the basement. A spokesperson for CVS confirmed the lease, and added that the company intends...
Manhattan, NYhometextilestoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...