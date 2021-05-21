newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Having a Difficult Conversation?

Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post is part of a longer series focusing on ways we can feedFORWARD vs. FeedBACK. You can catch up on what you’ve missed here. Let’s first address the elephant in the room. Quietly raise your hand if you’ve ever said one (or more) of the following…. 1. “Maybe this...

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linkedin#Engagements#Thoughts#Fun Things#Fbi#Linkedin#Sbj Consulting Inc#Shrm Cp#Difficult Conversations#Conversation#Compromises#Questions#Short Term Discomfort#Blame#Directions#Long Term Disfunction#Workshops#Today#London
Related
Minoritieswashburnreview.org

Important conversations in unprecedented times

Have you ever had a conversation in a place that just felt like it was happening at the wrong place at the wrong time? That is why in the past year it has proven difficult to find the proper methods to have meaningful conversations about important topics like race and diversity. This has proven to be a challenge around the world, but especially for groups like the office of Diversity and Inclusion here at Washburn University that feed off of those in-person interactions.
Minoritiesnhpbs.org

The Conversation Remix: Learning to Breathe

LEARNING TO BREATHE is the sequel to the 2015 New York Times Op-Doc 'A Conversation About Growing Up Black' where Black boys, teens, and young men shared their thoughts about race in America. Five years later, the young men return to compare and contrast how their relationships with racial justice, systemic racism, and social inequity & inequality have changed following the death of George Floyd.
HealthThrive Global

4 Easy Ways of Remaining Happy (Self – Reflective Approaches)

Laughter is the best medicine. However, not everyone lives to enjoy the power behind this well-known maxim. Many reasons make people live a part or whole of their lives lonely. Bad memories, personal failures, frustrations, and sorrowful situations are just a few of them. In this world, we really cannot have it all.
Posted by
Forbes

The Secret To Dealing With Difficult People

Executive Coach, Professional Speaker & Mindset Expert at the Momentum Institute™. Ever find yourself flustered or frustrated with difficult or incompetent people? What if there is a reason or purpose for the other person’s behavior that you are not yet aware of which is inhibiting them from doing what you want them to do? When we take a few moments to step outside of ourselves to experience the situation from a different perspective, we can gain a new understanding that will help us to adapt our behavior for even better results.
Homer, AKHomer News

Point of View: Help and conversation

It’s 37 degrees as I emerge from the dark house into the blue of dawn. When I step off the deck, the cold ground takes in my full weight and the long winter’s precipitation pushes out of the ground in the form of squishing mud. I feel my toes tighten, cringing against the perceived grossness and fight to press them further into the spongy matter below. This is how I know to find my roots, to recalibrate, to assess. Once a week I make a point to experience life in this way and take note of life at 4 a.m.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

7 Tips for Tough Conversations

All relationship conflicts are caused by interaction effects, not by one person or the other. During a Big Talk, be sure to communicate purposefully; offer solutions and don't blame. Listening is the most important strategy in difficult conversations, so use empathy and consider the other person's perspective. Have you ever...
SocietyThrive Global

The wisdom of women

How many times have you been told that you must only listen to the experts’ advice?. Most of the time you don’t quite understand what the expert is talking about and how his response answers your question. Yet you hear on and hope that the advice you get will somehow solve your problem. There is a whole world built around the expertise of the experts, and who are you to second guess it and seek some more advice elsewhere?
Mental HealthThrive Global

THE LITMUS TEST FOR SELF-LOVE

What is Morning Pages? It’s not a journal, nor a diary. It’s a twenty-minute early morning scribble. Releasing your brain chatter. Bypassing your conscious brain to explore what’s happening behind the scenes. In other words, letting go …. Morning Pages is usually a private process, but for some reason, I...
EconomyThrive Global

6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives and Entrepreneurs

I was once asked a poignant, powerful, spiritual-truth question by one of my spiritual coaches. It was “Why are you hiding your Sass?”. The question took me by surprise. It had taken me years to embrace my spirituality and my intuition. I was proud of stepping into this. It was serving me well. But, I also knew that I wasn’t always taking courageous action. Something was missing. Maybe this was it:
YogaThe Guardian

Podcast host Anna Sale wants you to learn how to have hard conversations

Regardless of who you are or where you live, the past year has probably forced you to have uncomfortable but necessary conversations. Between the pandemic and its incalculable toll, the tense 2020 presidential election and the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others at the hands of police, most of us have struggled to put our feelings into words – and talk frankly with others.
EducationThrive Global

Aimee Teesdale: “Another essential strategy is to practice forgiveness”

Peace, love and joy is supposed to be our natural default state, and so maintaining it is more about removing whatever is causing us to not feel that way. So if I notice there’s something disturbing my peace, my first strategy is usually to journal about it. It’s very helpful for me to express my thoughts onto paper and make sense of them, and quite often I am able to find the non-useful belief I’m holding onto and create new perspectives around it.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Delaney Vetter: “Just Be Kind & Honest”

Just Be Kind & Honest — These two things are key and their importance is often overlooked. There are a million strategies to get clients. There are infinite ways to help your clients get press or write a pitch. At the end of the day, being kind and honest is what matters most. I could have all the best sales techniques but if I’m not honest on a call with a potential client about my strengths or areas of expertise, it’s going to be a negative experience for both of us in the long run. The same goes for kindness, people remember that. Whether they say yes to working with you or not, you want them to walk away with positive feelings towards you. I don’t know about you but I’d much rather be thought of as honest and kind than cold and “salesy.”
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Bad career advice and what to do with it

Last week I received this message from a LinkedIn connection,. and the recruitment agent got back to me with this…. “You have a lot of experience and you should stick to what you know best”. What the hell?! … Why?!. This made me angry. I’m sure it was well-meaning but...
Societytransylvaniatimes.com

Civil Conversation

Regular readers of these letters to the editor may have read the exchange of letters between us in recent weeks. Without rehashing the entire exchange, it was broadly about how we should appropriately evaluate the legacy of slavery. In his last letter, Bob suggested that if he ever met Peter he thought we “would probably have a very civil conversation.”
Small BusinessThrive Global

Andrew Jervis of ClickMechanic: “Passion and a belief in your vision”

Passion and a belief in your vision: Believing in what you are doing and having a passion for it is incredibly important as it gives a higher purpose to the trials and tribulations you face day in and day out. The nature of repairing and servicing 1000s of vehicles each week is that some customers may not have the best experience and they will vocally let the company know about this with bad reviews (thankfully our reviews are super strong with 4.7/5 on TrustPilot and an NPS of +90!). However, when these do come in, it’s always a priority to respond and resolve the issue. It’s also worth taking a moment to look at all the amazing reviews and experiences consumers have had to remind you of that vision and the reason why you are building what you are building.
ReligionFrontiersman

What sustains you in difficult times?

What sustains you in difficult times? What keeps you going in a time of conflict, a time of loss, in times of illness or failure? Do you worry? Does your heart rate speed up? Does your blood pressure increase? Some medical studies state that mental and emotional stress lead to physical ailments. I do know a lady who ended up with heart problems after a tragic loss. She was diagnosed with “Broken Heart Syndrome.” People can become ill because of a broken heart, because of stress and worry! How do you deal with trials in your life?
Career Development & Advicecisco.com

No Fear Privacy Career

Hello, Imposter Syndrome. As the negative thoughts in my head grew louder, I created a variety of scenarios that all left me being rejected for this role. A domino effect played out, and I am not talking about a pizza delivery. I wasted so much time with these negative thoughts,...