Bronx, NY

Local news digest for the past few days in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Bronx / norwoodnews.org

Biaggi: Section 8 Waiting List Opened for First Time since 2006, Deadline May 28

New York City has opened its Section 8 housing waiting list for the first time since 2006. The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program is a federal program designed to provide rental assistance to low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to help them find decent, safe, and sanitary housing. State... Read more

Bronx / nypost.com

Cops bust suspect in Bronx park shooting that left teen dead

An 18-year-old man was collared in a shooting that left a teen dead and four others injured near a Bronx McDonald’s, cops said Tuesday. Luis Cruz, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting Saturday night in Claremont Park, cops said. Read more

New York / nypost.com

FBI interviews top NY pol in probe of Gov. Cuomo over nursing homes, book deal

Federal investigators interviewed the chairman of the state Senate Health Committee as part of its probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic — including his $5.1 million book deal, The Post has learned. State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-The Bronx) said Tuesday that he was... Read more

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx events calendar

1. R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition; 2. Booked & Busy 3.0; 3. Dogs Barked & Over 500 Bronxites howled for action! When & Where was this?!; 4. BronxRockets Run/Walk Group; 5. En Foco, Inc. Presents "In Between Yesterday Today and Tomorrow";
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Get hired! Job openings in and around Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 2. Personal Assistant to Performing Artist; 3. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus; 6. Driver Class A CDL; 7. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Brooklyn, NY; 8. Dedicated Driver; 9. Truck Driver; 10. Non-CDL Driver (Home Delivery) - Starting at $26/hr +3 weeks paid vacation;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Jr/Mid Sales Account Manager ($60k base, $100k+ OTE); 2. Client Support Manager; 3. Shipping, Receiving, Logistics (SRL) Associate; 4. 3 Month Temp to Perm AR/Billing Admin. Assistant 18.00-21.00 Per Hour; 5. Urgent Hiring - Shipt Shopper; 6. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 8. Retail Merchandiser; 9. HR Recruitment Management; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Flooring Estimator; 3. Personal Assistant to Performing Artist; 4. Customer Support Specialist; 5. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 6. Inside Sales Representative; 7. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Live events Bronx — what’s coming up

1. Hip Hop was a major influence in their lives and career! Who are they?; 2. "There is a crack in everything"; 3. Opening Reception: The Human Cost: America's Drug Plague; 4. Global Running Day 2021 - 5K Run/2M Walk; 5. R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition;
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...