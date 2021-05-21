Want to know what is TRENDING around Brooklyn?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Man intervenes as woman attacked on subway platform in heart of NYC Exclusive video shows video of the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to save the woman's life. Read more

TOP VIEWED

NYC mayoral hopeful Eric Adams says too many transit cops are doing desk work The NYPD needs to yank cops out of offices and onto the transit system, mayoral candidate Eric Adams said Tuesday. “Too many officers are performing clerical duties, and they are in units that do not directly impact public safety,” Adams, a former transit cop himself, said during an appearance outside West 4th Street Station with members of Transport Workers Union Local 100. Read more

TOP LIKED

Rookie cops to bolster NYPD forces amid surging gun violence: Shea The NYPD’s solution to the surge in citywide crime?. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea thinks the newest batch of NYPD cops will be the “shot in the arm” the department needs to quell the surge in shootings and violence under ground. But even his own rank and file isn’t convinced. “We... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.