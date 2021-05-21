newsbreak-logo
What Happens When You Read Regularly?

By Jharna Jagtiani
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we start reading regularly on a daily basis, it gives us many benefits which include improved focus, concentration, and many more benefits. It helps in reducing stress levels. A reading of six minutes gives you a stress reduction of 68 percent. It improves writing skills. When you start reading regularly, you develop good writing skills by improving your writing voice and imitate your favorite authors’ word by word. It fights Alzheimer’s disease. As reading stimulates mental health, it reduces the cognitive decline of the brain. It makes you more empathetic. It helps us understand how other peoples hold beliefs and desires different from us.

