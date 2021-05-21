Want to know what is TRENDING around Philadelphia?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

How South Philly Native Ayesha Selden Became A Millionaire At 30 By Reclaiming Some Of Philly’s Most Unwanted Neighborhoods Her millionaire mindset has taken her on a journey to wealth, which she's now using to inspire others. Read more

Incumbent Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner accused of being soft on crime wins primary Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes. The primary was seen as referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reform — measures... Read more

Philadelphia has dimmed its skyline after a 'mass collision' killed thousands of migrating birds (CNN) — Nearly twenty buildings in Philadelphia are dimming their lights this spring after thousands of birds perished in the city's largest mass collision in recent history. The voluntary measure has been coordinated by "Bird Safe Philly" and continues until May 30 with the purpose of sparing the lives of... Read more

