newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Want to know what is TRENDING around Philadelphia?

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0W88_0a7Jqed400

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Philadelphia / cbslocal.com

How South Philly Native Ayesha Selden Became A Millionaire At 30 By Reclaiming Some Of Philly’s Most Unwanted Neighborhoods

How South Philly Native Ayesha Selden Became A Millionaire At 30 By Reclaiming Some Of Philly’s Most Unwanted Neighborhoods

Her millionaire mindset has taken her on a journey to wealth, which she's now using to inspire others. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Philadelphia / foxnews.com

Incumbent Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner accused of being soft on crime wins primary

Incumbent Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner accused of being soft on crime wins primary

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes. The primary was seen as referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reform — measures... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Philadelphia / cnn.com

Philadelphia has dimmed its skyline after a 'mass collision' killed thousands of migrating birds

Philadelphia has dimmed its skyline after a 'mass collision' killed thousands of migrating birds

(CNN) — Nearly twenty buildings in Philadelphia are dimming their lights this spring after thousands of birds perished in the city's largest mass collision in recent history. The voluntary measure has been coordinated by "Bird Safe Philly" and continues until May 30 with the purpose of sparing the lives of... Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
517
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Daily News#Hyperlocal News#Newsbreak#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

South Philadelphia chefs break cheesesteak world record

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF) (PHILADELPHIA) A group of South Philadelphia chefs broke a world record on Monday by creating a 510-foot cheesesteak, according to ABC 6. Rim Café shut down several blocks for the attempt, from Wharton Street to Washington Avenue, with the proceeds raised going to those who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Philadelphia, PAhawaiitelegraph.com

Full Steam Ahead! Calamus Enterprises Expands to Philadelphia to Help Other Businesses Back to Normal

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / I promised myself not to begin yet another article with the tired phrase ´´in these trouble times...' because I am soooo over it. I am officially done with the doom and gloom scenarios. Life must go on and luckily, in many states life has returned to normal. Annus horribilis will be mentioned only because Calamus-Enterprises.com has done the impossible - a small, privately owned business; started by a legal immigrant from Estonia - not only managed to survive 2020 but is indeed thriving!