Local news digest for the past few days in Baltimore

LATEST NEWS

Marilyn Mosby's seemingly obscene gesture shocks activist, raises concerns BALTIMORE (WBFF) – A video that circulated on social media of Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby seemingly making an obscene hand gesture has raised questions from experts and advocates alike. The video, posted to Twitter, shows an interaction between Mosby and a person on a bike. The person on... Read more

TOP VIEWED

The SEC is shareholders’ best friend in class action against Under Armour The most important filing for shareholders suing Under Armour Inc for allegedly manipulating sales of its sportswear to cover up a decline in demand was not the 192-page amended class action complaint that hit the Baltimore federal court docket with a thump last October. Nor was it a 68-page brief... Read more

TOP LIKED

Workers failed to shower, change clothes at plant with botched J&J doses: report Staffers at a Baltimore manufacturing plant — where 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine were botched — didn’t shower or change clothes before entering the manufacturing area, according to a report released Wednesday. In a three-week period between January and February, there were more than three dozen... Read more

