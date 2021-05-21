newsbreak-logo
Baltimore, MD

Local news digest for the past few days in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Baltimore / foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby's seemingly obscene gesture shocks activist, raises concerns

Marilyn Mosby's seemingly obscene gesture shocks activist, raises concerns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) – A video that circulated on social media of Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby seemingly making an obscene hand gesture has raised questions from experts and advocates alike. The video, posted to Twitter, shows an interaction between Mosby and a person on a bike. The person on... Read more

Baltimore / reuters.com

The SEC is shareholders’ best friend in class action against Under Armour

The SEC is shareholders’ best friend in class action against Under Armour

The most important filing for shareholders suing Under Armour Inc for allegedly manipulating sales of its sportswear to cover up a decline in demand was not the 192-page amended class action complaint that hit the Baltimore federal court docket with a thump last October. Nor was it a 68-page brief... Read more

Baltimore / nypost.com

Workers failed to shower, change clothes at plant with botched J&J doses: report

Workers failed to shower, change clothes at plant with botched J&J doses: report

Staffers at a Baltimore manufacturing plant — where 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine were botched — didn’t shower or change clothes before entering the manufacturing area, according to a report released Wednesday. In a three-week period between January and February, there were more than three dozen... Read more

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore County's Fourth of July Parade and Race in Towson is coming back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the race and parade will take place on Saturday, July 3. The race starts at 8:30 a.m., allowing participants to run the parade route before finding a spot to enjoy the celebration. The parade will later be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
