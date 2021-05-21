TRENDING local news happened around Fairfield

newsbreak-logo
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 4 days ago
Fairfield / middletownpress.com

'We're excited': COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Fairfield

'We're excited': COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Over the course of the last year, the world experienced a lifestyle that was anything but normal. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to grow and the true impact of the virus was realized, the world began to shut down and restrictions were put into place to stop the spread. Read more

Fairfield / nhregister.com

Fairfield announces return of parade and fireworks

Fairfield announces return of parade and fireworks

FAIRFIELD — This year’s patriotic events will go on in-person after they were canceled last year because of COVID-19. Both the Memorial Day parade and the Independence Day fireworks are set to return this year. “These events are a celebration of our nation’s patriotism and independence, and are always a... Read more

Connecticut / ctpost.com

Connecticut's top high school golf performances for Week 5

Connecticut's top high school golf performances for Week 5

Sophia Sarrazin, Hamden Hall: Was the medalist in a boys match, shooting a 36 at Yale Golf Course to help the Hornets defeat rival Hopkins 194-215. Cole Hahn, Avon: His 1-under-par 35 at Blue Fox Run GC propelled Avon to the 155-164 win over Northwest Catholic. Harrison Brown, Staples: Shot... Read more

Fairfield County Charter

No experience necessary — Fairfield companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Client Service Representative 2. ENTRY Customer Service Representative 3. Entry Level Sales Representative/ Representante Financiero 4. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Eyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Fairfield County Charter

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Fairfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,300/Week Minimum; 2. Local Field Underwriter; 3. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Driver, private car service; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. WIC Bilingual Program Assistant (Part-Time); 9. Warehouse Associate and Delivery Driver; 10. Retail Merchandiser;
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
theridgefieldpress.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
KICKS 105.5

Local Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that...