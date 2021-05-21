TRENDING local news happened around Fairfield

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

'We're excited': COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Fairfield FAIRFIELD — Over the course of the last year, the world experienced a lifestyle that was anything but normal. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to grow and the true impact of the virus was realized, the world began to shut down and restrictions were put into place to stop the spread. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Fairfield announces return of parade and fireworks FAIRFIELD — This year’s patriotic events will go on in-person after they were canceled last year because of COVID-19. Both the Memorial Day parade and the Independence Day fireworks are set to return this year. “These events are a celebration of our nation’s patriotism and independence, and are always a... Read more

TOP LIKED

Connecticut's top high school golf performances for Week 5 Sophia Sarrazin, Hamden Hall: Was the medalist in a boys match, shooting a 36 at Yale Golf Course to help the Hornets defeat rival Hopkins 194-215. Cole Hahn, Avon: His 1-under-par 35 at Blue Fox Run GC propelled Avon to the 155-164 win over Northwest Catholic. Harrison Brown, Staples: Shot... Read more

