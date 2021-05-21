Zack Snyder Making A Batman/Joker Team-Up Movie?

Zack Snyder is addressing the discussion about that squid at the end of Watchmen. The director famously chose to go with a different explanation for what caused the destruction of New York City in his adaptation of the graphic novel. Well, in some new comments to Uproxx about the film, the Justice League director has some insightful comments about using Dr. Manhattan in that spot against the squid. In fact, Snyder was in the mood to joke about how someone might end up teaching a class on the difference between the two forces as they relate to Alan Moore’s original work. It’s an interesting question and the director’s tactics with the film adaptation have sparked discussion ever since the release. (Like or love Snyder, it seems that all of his works get debated into eternity by the fanbase at large.) Check out what he had to say down below.