newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Making A Batman/Joker Team-Up Movie?

By Jason Collins
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ending scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed us what Bruce Wayne dreams of and what could possibly come to be if Superman was ever compromised. The dream scene shows two archenemies, Batman and Joker, teaming up to stop Superman’s regime over the Earth, teasing what could be a Batman/Joker team-up movie. But is Zack Snyder making such a film?

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jared Leto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Justice League#Batman Joker#The Warner Bros#The Man Of Steel#Wb#The Snyder Cut#The Anti Life Equation#At T#Steel Sequel#Story Arcs#Theatrical Release#Feature#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Zack Snyder makes a bitingly good zombie-heist flick

It won't take you long to warm to Zack Snyder's All it took for me was the sight of a zombie Elvis impersonator. Equal parts hysterical and deadly, the bloody-mouthed, jumpsuit-wearing King in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Moviesmansworldindia.com

Zack Snyder Wants Only Indian Actors In His Movies Now; Here’s Why

Zack Snyder is gearing up for the release of his next film Army Of The Dead. The film also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, and after working with her, Snyder says he only wants to work with Indian actors. The director appreciated Quershi’s work and talked about how he is absolutely impressed by her.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Is All Up With Warner’s Decision For Black Superman

The director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has praised Warner’s move to make the next big-screen Superman black. A few days ago we learned that Warner was looking for a black director and actor to direct and star in the next Superman movie, the one that JJ Abrams will produce. The most striking thing was that, despite the fact that there are black iterations of Superman in the comics, Warner’s intention was that this new version was also Kal’EL, something that did not take long to raise the controversy around that decision.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Zack Snyder

Dave Bautista on ‘Army of the Dead’ and Getting the ‘Knives Out 2’ Call from Rian Johnson. Dave Bautista has been playing his cards right, and his increasingly impressive body of work proves it. Returning to the screen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Bautista stars as Scott Ward…
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To Do A Mad Max-Style DC Movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was less of a standard superhero blockbuster and more an operatic epic fantasy of gods, monsters and men, so it made a lot of sense when the filmmaker admitted he planned on his team-up effort launching a trilogy that would have been more reminiscent of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings than the rest of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ spandex-clad lineup.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie if he could

One of the hottest topics in the movie Watchmen, directed by Zack Snyder, is its end. Generally speaking, the film left in line with the majority of the critics. However, a good number of fans have been pointing out for years that the film did not have the same closure as the comic and they do not forgive that the famous squid was left out.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Addresses If He Regrets Not Using The Squid In His Watchman Movie

Zack Snyder is addressing the discussion about that squid at the end of Watchmen. The director famously chose to go with a different explanation for what caused the destruction of New York City in his adaptation of the graphic novel. Well, in some new comments to Uproxx about the film, the Justice League director has some insightful comments about using Dr. Manhattan in that spot against the squid. In fact, Snyder was in the mood to joke about how someone might end up teaching a class on the difference between the two forces as they relate to Alan Moore’s original work. It’s an interesting question and the director’s tactics with the film adaptation have sparked discussion ever since the release. (Like or love Snyder, it seems that all of his works get debated into eternity by the fanbase at large.) Check out what he had to say down below.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Wrote a ‘300’ Sequel That Turned Into a Movie About Alexander the Great, but Warner Bros. Turned it Down

We almost had ourselves a third 300 movie. Sort of. Zack Snyder, director of the first 300 and co-writer of the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, recently revealed he wrote another 300 sequel that then turned into a love story about Alexander the Great and his general Hephaestion. However, Warner Bros. passed on the project, either because they didn’t […]