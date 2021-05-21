newsbreak-logo
Seattle, WA

Local news digest for the past few days in Seattle

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Washington / apnews.com

Washington state's largest county says keep the masks on

Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent guidance from federal and state officials, the top health official in Washington's most populous county urged people Thursday to keep wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive strongly recommending that residents age 5 and up... Read more

Seattle / washingtonexaminer.com

Trump urges GOP to avoid 'trap' of commission to investigate Capitol riot

Trump urges GOP to avoid 'trap' of commission to investigate Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump warned Democrats are setting a "trap" by pushing for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and urged congressional Republicans not to step into it. Read more

Seattle / cbsnews.com

260 Seattle cops leave force following defund police movement, budget cuts

260 Seattle cops leave force following defund police movement, budget cuts

City officials fear rising crime, increased response times and less resources to ensure public safety in Seattle, a city of 725,000 people. Carter Evans reports. Read more

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Seattle News Alert

TRENDING local news happened around Seattle

1. Rantz: Seattle Inspector General pushes anti-police agenda banning traffic stops | 2. Black female victims of police brutality honored by WNBA's Seattle Storm with hidden message on championship rings | 3. Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after sparks sighted
Seattle News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Seattle require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. SalesForce Administrator (IT System Administration-Entry), R21039 3. Truck Driver Trainee (NO CDL required), $10k sign-on bonus, home weekends! 4. Call Center Representative -up to $19/h, great growth opportunities 5. Entry Level Sales, Weekly pay+Benefits 6. TRUCK DRIVER TRAINEE - CDL-A REQUIRED - GR300 DC Northwest 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Class A Truck Driver 9. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Washington State Government Technology

Getting Washington's New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Seattle, WA geekwire.com

Twilio to acquire Seattle business texting startup Zipwhip for $850M

Twilio, a communications software company with Seattle roots, is acquiring Seattle-based business-texting startup Zipwhip for approximately $850 million in a cash and stock deal, the companies announced Monday. Founded in 2007, Zipwhip originally targeted consumers and set out to be the "Facebook of text messaging." But it pivoted around 2013,...
Seattle, WA whitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line 'groundbreaking' tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week's event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We'll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WA KOMO News

LIST: Face masks required or not at these locations?

SEATTLE — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on wearing face masks indoors for fully vaccinated people, and major retailers in the country are adjusting their policies as a result. Here's a list of major retailers in the country and what their current rules are. This...