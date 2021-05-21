Local news digest for the past few days in Seattle

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent guidance from federal and state officials, the top health official in Washington’s most populous county urged people Thursday to keep wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive strongly recommending that residents age 5 and up... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Trump urges GOP to avoid 'trap' of commission to investigate Capitol riot Former President Donald Trump warned Democrats are setting a “trap” by pushing for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and urged congressional Republicans not to step into it. Read more

TOP LIKED

260 Seattle cops leave force following defund police movement, budget cuts City officials fear rising crime, increased response times and less resources to ensure public safety in Seattle, a city of 725,000 people. Carter Evans reports. Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.