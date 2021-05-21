Local news digest for the past few days in Seattle
Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on
SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent guidance from federal and state officials, the top health official in Washington’s most populous county urged people Thursday to keep wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive strongly recommending that residents age 5 and up... Read more
Trump urges GOP to avoid 'trap' of commission to investigate Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump warned Democrats are setting a “trap” by pushing for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and urged congressional Republicans not to step into it. Read more
260 Seattle cops leave force following defund police movement, budget cuts
City officials fear rising crime, increased response times and less resources to ensure public safety in Seattle, a city of 725,000 people. Carter Evans reports. Read more
