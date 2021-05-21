Follow the TRENDING local news in Phoenix for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Police bust one of the largest trafficking rings in Phoenix ever PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are facing charges after Phoenix police say they stole from three of the largest home improvement businesses in the Valley and resold the products. Police raided a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. They found more than $21,000 in cash, up to $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise and seized four vehicles.

Arizona police officers save man from drowning after his wheelchair tips over into canal, video shows Crisis was averted in Phoenix, Ariz. earlier this month when two police officers pulled a man out of a canal that he fell into after his motorized wheelchair tipped over. The man, who is paraplegic, fell into the canal shortly before 2 a.m. on May 8 and was neck-deep when officers arrived, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Mercedes Fortune said.

Arizona GOP budget deal envisions massive income tax cut PHOENIX (AP) — A budget deal struck between Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher-earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools.

