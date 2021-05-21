Follow the TRENDING local news in Phoenix for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Phoenix / azfamily.com

Police bust one of the largest trafficking rings in Phoenix ever

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are facing charges after Phoenix police say they stole from three of the largest home improvement businesses in the Valley and resold the products. Police raided a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. They found more than $21,000 in cash, up to $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise and seized four vehicles. Read more

Arizona / foxnews.com

Arizona police officers save man from drowning after his wheelchair tips over into canal, video shows

Crisis was averted in Phoenix, Ariz. earlier this month when two police officers pulled a man out of a canal that he fell into after his motorized wheelchair tipped over. The man, who is paraplegic, fell into the canal shortly before 2 a.m. on May 8 and was neck-deep when officers arrived, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Mercedes Fortune said. Read more

Phoenix / apnews.com

Arizona GOP budget deal envisions massive income tax cut

PHOENIX (AP) — A budget deal struck between Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher-earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

PHX Sun-Times

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Insurance Sales - Make The Most Of Your Career Virtually; 3. Sales Consultant (Remote); 4. Shipping & Receiving Clerk; 5. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $21/hour!; 6. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Leasing Administrative Assistant; 8. Temporary - Associate Servicing ($18.00/hr Remote Work); 9. Administrative Assistant - Project Management; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona Statecrossroadstoday.com

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Arizona StateUS News and World Report

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona adds jaw-dropping features to gourmet kitchen in Paradise Valley

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events calendar

1. Xico’s 33rd Annual Event Grand Opening Celebration OPEN HOUSE; 2. Quiet Events US Tour - Phoenix, AZ; 3. 60-Min Free Intermediate Online Virtual Yoga Lvl 2 3 with Sera — AZ; 4. Mermaid and Pirate Party;
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...