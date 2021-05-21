Billie Eilish Announces 2022 World Tour

Billie Eilish is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota!. It still feels weird for me to say that we've got concerts happening in Minnesota after living through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is SO EXCITING to tell you the news that another one is on the books and Billie Eilish is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. She'll be on stage on March 15th, 2022 at 7:30pm for the "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".