Billie Eilish Announces 2022 World Tour

By Editorial
Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official — Billie Eilish is going on a world tour in 2022. The artist, who was forced to cancel her WHERE DO WE GO? tour due to the pandemic, will head out on a 5-month-long circuit to promote her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The extensive tour will begin...

hypebae.com
Person
Billie Eilish
