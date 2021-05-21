Billie Eilish Announces 2022 World Tour

IHeartMedia and KIIS FM will kick off the Summer celebrating the history of Pop music's legendary Summer festival, "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango," hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p ET. The virtual event will feature all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, plus previous iconic Wango Tango performances from Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more. In addition, the event will also feature exclusive interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.