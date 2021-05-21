Follow the TRENDING local news in Dallas for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 4 days ago
Texas / foxnews.com

Caretaker of Texas boy snatched while sleeping has left bedroom untouched: 'I know I have to confront this'

Caretaker of Texas boy snatched while sleeping has left bedroom untouched: 'I know I have to confront this'

The bedroom where a 4-year-old Dallas boy peacefully slept before he was snatched from his bed and found brutally murdered over the weekend has been largely left untouched, according to the woman who cared for him and his twin brother. Monica Sherrod, the ex-girlfriend of the children's father, told the... Read more

Dallas / cbsnews.com

"They going to show up and kick me out": Millions face eviction when moratorium ends

"They going to show up and kick me out": Millions face eviction when moratorium ends

Dallas — Families across the U.S. don't know if they're going to have a place to stay as states challenge the federal moratorium on evictions imposed during the pandemic. The trickle of evictions could soon become a flood as renters owe $53 billion to landlords. Anthony Upshaw and his 17-year-old... Read more

Dallas / axios.com

Shelter for migrant children at Dallas convention center set to close

Shelter for migrant children at Dallas convention center set to close

An emergency shelter for migrant adolescent boys at the downtown Dallas Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center is expected to shut down in the next two weeks, the Dallas Morning News reports citing information from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state of play: The unlicensed shelter once housed... Read more

Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Live events on the horizon in Dallas

1. Reclaiming My Time - Pride Dance Party [Dallas]; 2. Designing My Future; K-12 Summer Camp Series; 3. Free 60-Minute Online Virtual Yoga with Kadisha Aburub — Dallas; 4. Openin reception for the artist FlyingB; 5. To The Moon with Vindata | "With Opened Eyes" Album Release Party;
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Addison, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statefox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County home sales rose 47% in April

Dallas County home sales exploded in April with a more than 47% increase from the year before. The year-over-year increases in April were exaggerated by the slowdown in transactions in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales were delayed in late April and March of last year, but Dallas-Fort Worth home purchases soared starting in the summer of 2020 and haven’t slowed since.