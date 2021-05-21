Follow the TRENDING local news in Dallas for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Caretaker of Texas boy snatched while sleeping has left bedroom untouched: 'I know I have to confront this' The bedroom where a 4-year-old Dallas boy peacefully slept before he was snatched from his bed and found brutally murdered over the weekend has been largely left untouched, according to the woman who cared for him and his twin brother. Monica Sherrod, the ex-girlfriend of the children's father, told the... Read more

"They going to show up and kick me out": Millions face eviction when moratorium ends Dallas — Families across the U.S. don't know if they're going to have a place to stay as states challenge the federal moratorium on evictions imposed during the pandemic. The trickle of evictions could soon become a flood as renters owe $53 billion to landlords. Anthony Upshaw and his 17-year-old... Read more

Shelter for migrant children at Dallas convention center set to close An emergency shelter for migrant adolescent boys at the downtown Dallas Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center is expected to shut down in the next two weeks, the Dallas Morning News reports citing information from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state of play: The unlicensed shelter once housed... Read more

