Follow the TRENDING local news in Atlanta for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Governor Kemp urges schools to oppose critical race theory ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent a letter to the State Board of Education urging the board to not teach critical race theory in classrooms across the state. "Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms," Governor Kemp said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia Police shot and killed a man east of Atlanta early Tuesday after pursuing him from another suburb where a kidnapping was reported, authorities said. A 911 caller in Chamblee reported the kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Read more

TOP LIKED

Georgia kidnapping suspect killed by police after chase, authorities say Atlanta (CNN) — Police officers in Georgia fatally shot a kidnapping suspect early Tuesday after the man led them on a vehicle chase and a foot pursuit, authorities said. The shooting happened in the city of Decatur, just east of Atlanta, after a chase that started about 10 miles to the north in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.