Atlanta, GA

Follow the TRENDING local news in Atlanta for the past few days

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Atlanta / cbs46.com

Governor Kemp urges schools to oppose critical race theory

Governor Kemp urges schools to oppose critical race theory

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent a letter to the State Board of Education urging the board to not teach critical race theory in classrooms across the state. "Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms," Governor Kemp said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. Read more

Georgia / foxnews.com

Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

Police shot and killed a man east of Atlanta early Tuesday after pursuing him from another suburb where a kidnapping was reported, authorities said. A 911 caller in Chamblee reported the kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Read more

Georgia / cnn.com

Georgia kidnapping suspect killed by police after chase, authorities say

Georgia kidnapping suspect killed by police after chase, authorities say

Atlanta (CNN) — Police officers in Georgia fatally shot a kidnapping suspect early Tuesday after the man led them on a vehicle chase and a foot pursuit, authorities said. The shooting happened in the city of Decatur, just east of Atlanta, after a chase that started about 10 miles to the north in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Read more

To read more related stories, click here.

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

