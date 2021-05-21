newsbreak-logo
Local news digest for the past few days in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

San Francisco Bay Area / climaterwc.com

Bay Area health officials support state’s face masking guidance

Bay Area health officials support state’s face masking guidance

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials—which represents 12 Bay Area health officers and their local jurisdictions—issued a statement of support today for the California Department of Public Health’s plan to continue current masking guidance until June 15. The state has set that date as its target for aligning with the CDC’s latest masking guidance. Read more

California / apnews.com

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors. Read more

California / apnews.com

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors. Read more

ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Job alert: These jobs are open in Alameda

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alameda: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Plan achievement analyst; 3. People Operations Coordinator - $35/hour; 4. Restaurant Assistant Manager; 5. Driver Combination; 6. Sales Associate; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits; 8. Regional Hazmat CDL B Delivery Drivers Starting Salary 75K Guaranteed and Perks; 9. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $74,000/Year + $5k Sign-On;
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Start tomorrow? Alameda companies hiring immediately

These companies in Alameda are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 2. Senior Inside Sales Representative, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 3. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 4. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
San Jose, CAMountain View Voice

VTA reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
Milpitas, CAMercury News

Milpitas community briefs for the week of May 21

With red flag warnings heralding an early start to fire season thanks in large part to low rainfall totals in the South Bay, local fire agencies have begun seasonal increases in staffing and resources for vegetation fires and on days where fire danger is elevated. Recognizing the need for extensive...