Local news digest for the past few days in Alameda

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Bay Area health officials support state’s face masking guidance The Association of Bay Area Health Officials—which represents 12 Bay Area health officers and their local jurisdictions—issued a statement of support today for the California Department of Public Health’s plan to continue current masking guidance until June 15. The state has set that date as its target for aligning with the CDC’s latest masking guidance. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’ ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors. Read more

TOP LIKED

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’ ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors. Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.