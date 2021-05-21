newsbreak-logo
Pacifica, CA

Local news digest for the past few days in Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Nebraska / go.com

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition

A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California Read more

California / boyleheightsbeat.com

Elderly Japanese Americans must find new housing after state approves closure of their senior home

Elderly Japanese Americans must find new housing after state approves closure of their senior home

This week, dozens of residents at a senior living campus established decades ago for L.A.’s Japanese American elders got the news they’ve been dreading: The state of California has given the owner permission to close part of the Sakura Gardens facility in Boyle Heights. This means that residents of the... Read more

Nebraska / illinoisnewsnow.com

Two Siblings from Rock Falls Found Deceased in Nebraska

Two Siblings from Rock Falls Found Deceased in Nebraska

34 year old, Adam Price of Bellevue Nebraska, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. Price is currently in custody in San Mateo County, California, where he was arrested as a fugitive. Police in Bellevue, South of Omaha, have reported, 5 year old Emily Price and 3 year-old Theodore Price, both from Rock Falls, were found deceased Sunday morning at their father’s residence. Investigators have not revealed the cause of death. Read more

Don't forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Pacifica, CA
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

