Local news digest for the past few days in Pacifica

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California Read more

Elderly Japanese Americans must find new housing after state approves closure of their senior home This week, dozens of residents at a senior living campus established decades ago for L.A.’s Japanese American elders got the news they’ve been dreading: The state of California has given the owner permission to close part of the Sakura Gardens facility in Boyle Heights. This means that residents of the... Read more

Two Siblings from Rock Falls Found Deceased in Nebraska 34 year old, Adam Price of Bellevue Nebraska, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. Price is currently in custody in San Mateo County, California, where he was arrested as a fugitive. Police in Bellevue, South of Omaha, have reported, 5 year old Emily Price and 3 year-old Theodore Price, both from Rock Falls, were found deceased Sunday morning at their father’s residence. Investigators have not revealed the cause of death. Read more

