Milpitas, CA

Follow the TRENDING local news in Milpitas for the past few days

The Milpitas Dispatch
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Homelessness in & around Milpitas: Part II

In Part I of this 3-part series, we examined how homelessness has grown throughout the country and the region, and highlighted some steps that Santa Clara County and the City of Milpitas have taken to address this issue. In this, Part II of the series, we take a look at... Read more

Milpitas plans for water system improvements as California’s droughts worsen

As California’s drought crisis intensifies year after year, Milpitas is projecting a 67 percent increase in water usage by 2040 as the city’s population grows. Sourced from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and Valley Water, Milpitas in 2019 delivered approximately 8.3 million gallons of water per day to more than 16,000 homes and businesses. But in the next 20 years, city officials project that there will be 11,200 new homes and businesses, bringing Milpitas’ daily water consumption up to 13.4 million gallons. Read more

Volunteers clean up Jose Higuera Adobe Park in an effort to beautify Milpitas

Last weekend, about 50 volunteers came together for a Park and Creek Clean-up at Jose Higuera Adobe Park, located at Wessex Place and Park Victoria in Milpitas. After many months of social distancing amidst the pandemic, members of the community got a refreshing chance to actually work alongside one another — picking up trash, sweeping pathways, and sanitizing the surfaces of garbage cans. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

